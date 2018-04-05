Best of Chris Hogan

You are here

  • New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) completes a reception during team warm...
    New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) completes a reception during team warm ups prior to the NFL week 2 regular season football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Sept. 17, 2017 in New Orleans. The Patriots won the game 36-20. (Jim Mahoney via AP)
    AP, Jim Mahoney
     
  • New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan celebrates a touchdown against the Houston ...
    New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan celebrates a touchdown against the Houston Texans during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
    AP, Winslow Townson
     
  • New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) celebrates his touchdown catch with Da...
    New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) celebrates his touchdown catch with Danny Amendola, left, and Brandin Cooks, right, during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    AP, Charles Krupa
     
  • New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) spikes the football after catching a 5...
    New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) spikes the football after catching a 5-yard touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)
    AP, Phelan Ebenhack
     
  • Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Chr...
    Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    AP, Steven Senne
     
  • New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates his touchdown pass to Chris ...
    New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates his touchdown pass to Chris Hogan during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    AP, Charles Krupa
     
  • FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Danny...
    FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, left, celebrates his touchdown catch with Chris Hogan, right, during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Foxborough, Mass. Amendola has had a knack for producing in big moments in the playoffs the last two seasons. He had a touchdown catch and the tying 2-point conversion during New England's comeback win over Atlanta in last year's Super Bowl. And he was the recipient of two TD passes, including the winner, in its AFC title victory over Jacksonville. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
    AP, David J. Phillip
     
  • New England Patriots' Chris Hogan reacts after catching a pass for a first down during the...
    New England Patriots' Chris Hogan reacts after catching a pass for a first down during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    AP, Matt Slocum
     
  • Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Corey Graham (24) breaks up a pass intended for New Eng...
    Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Corey Graham (24) breaks up a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15), during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    AP, Tony Gutierrez
     
  • New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) makes a touchdown reception against Ph...
    New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) makes a touchdown reception against Philadelphia Eagles free safety Rodney McLeod (23), during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    AP, Frank Franklin II
     
  • New England Patriots' Chris Hogan celebrates after catching a touchdown against the Philad...
    New England Patriots' Chris Hogan celebrates after catching a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    AP, Mark Humphrey
     
  • New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) celebrates a touchdown during the NFL ...
    New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) celebrates a touchdown during the NFL post season AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Jan.13, 2018 in Foxboro, Mass. The Patriots won 35-14. (Jim Mahoney via AP)
    Jim Mahoney
     
  • New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) spikes the ball celebrating a 47 yard ...
    New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) spikes the ball celebrating a 47 yard reception good for a touchdown during the NFL regular season week 3 football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Mass. The Patriots won the game 36-33. (Jim Mahoney via AP)
    AP, Jim Mahoney
     
  • New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) jumps to catch a 26-yard touchdown pas...
    New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) jumps to catch a 26-yard touchdown pass during Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. The Eagles won the game, 41-33. (Greg Trott via AP)
    AP, Greg Trott
     
  • New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) makes a reception during warm ups prio...
    New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) makes a reception during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, September 7, 2017 in Foxborough, Mass. The Chiefs defeated the Patriots 42-27. (Perry Knotts via AP)
    AP, Perry Knotts
     
  • New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) runs after a catch during a game again...
    New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) runs after a catch during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
    AP, Logan Bowles
     
  • New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) runs down field on a kickoff during a ...
    New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) runs down field on a kickoff during a week 7 NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 23-7. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
    AP, Aaron M. Sprecher
     
  • New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) completes a 7 yard reception good for ...
    New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) completes a 7 yard reception good for a touchdown in the 2nd qtr during the NFL regular season week 3 football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Mass. The Patriots won the game 36-33. (Jim Mahoney via AP)
    AP, Jim Mahoney
     
  • New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) during an NFL regular season football ...
    New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) during an NFL regular season football game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 in Miami. The Dolphins won, 27-20. (Ric Tapia via AP)
    AP, Ric Tapia
     
  • New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) spikes the football after a touchdown ...
    New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) spikes the football after a touchdown during the NFL Super Bowl LII football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
    AP, Ben Liebenberg
     
  • New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) runs a route during the NFL week 5 reg...
    New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) runs a route during the NFL week 5 regular season football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in Tampa, FL. The Patriots won the game 19-14. (Jim Mahoney via AP)
    AP, Jim Mahoney
     
  • New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) celebrates a touchdown during the NFL ...
    New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) celebrates a touchdown during the NFL post season AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Jan.13, 2018 in Foxboro, Mass. The Patriots won 35-14. (Jim Mahoney via AP)
    AP, Jim Mahoney
     
  • New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) runs upfield during an Week 2 NFL game...
    New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) runs upfield during an Week 2 NFL game against the New Orleans Saints, September 17, 2017 in New Orleans. The Patriots defeated the Saints 36-20. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
    AP, Kevin Terrell
     
  • Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) defends while New England Patriots wi...
    Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) defends while New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) and New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) celebrate after New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) scores what appears to be a first quarter touchdown reversed as an incomplete pass during the 2017 NFL week 1 regular season football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 in Foxborough, Mass. The Chiefs won the game X42-27. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
    AP, Paul Spinelli
     
  • New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) runs upfield during an NFL football ga...
    New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) runs upfield during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, September 7, 2017 in Foxborough, Mass. The Chiefs defeated the Patriots 42-27. (Perry Knotts via AP)
    AP, Perry Knotts
     
  • Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23), closes in on New England Patriots wide receiver...
    Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23), closes in on New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
    AP, Rick Osentoski
     
Best of Chris Hogan

Our favorite Chris Hogan photos from the Patriots 2017 season.

