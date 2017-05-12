While one new member of the Patriots was talking about living up to his massive free agent contract on Thursday, another returning veteran was apparently finalizing an extension to remain in New England moving forward.

Prized free-agent addition Stephon Gilmore talked about his “fun” early days in Foxborough, while David Andrews reportedly inked a three-year extension to stay with the Patriots through 2020.

The Boston Globe writes that Gilmore believes he’s right on the number in New England. The Globe also looks at the extension signed by Andrews, a former undrafted free agent who worked his way into becoming New England’s starting center. The Globe notes that the installation of a new FieldTurf surface at Gillette Stadium has been completed.

The Boston Herald relays the fact that Tom Brady will be on the cover of Madden 18 video game. Gasp!

The Herald has a feature on Patriots undrafted rookie D.J. Killings, who lost two brothers to gun violence. The Herald notes that Andrews’ contract could pay him between $9 and $11 million over three seasons.

The Providence Journal believes that Gilmore is ready for the high expectations that come with his massive free agent contract. The ProJo also notes the priority that the Patriots placed on signing undrafted rookie linebacker Harvey Langi.

ESPNBoston.com declares that Andrews was worthy of his extension for a variety of reasons. ESPNBoston.com details the deal. ESPN reveals the G.O.A.T Edition of Madden. ESPNBoston.com passes along Gilmore saying Cyrus Jones was easy to deal with in terms of the veteran newcomer landing the No. 24 jersey.

WEEI.com passes along NFL Network analyst and former Patriot Willie McGinest saying that he believes New England owner Robert Kraft will end up paying the family of late former tight end Aaron Hernandez the money that was originally called for in his contract.

CSNNE.com has Gilmore looking forward to teaming up with fellow Pro Bowl cornerback Malcolm Butler. CSNNE.com says that by landing on the video game’s cover, Brady is spitting in the face of the supposed Madden curse.

NFL.com ranks all the Madden covers from over the years and puts the latest with Brady at No. 2 overall.

NESN.com explains what Andrews’ extension means for the Patriots.

The Patriot Ledger wins the headline of the day award, declaring that the move to New England has made for a happy Gilmore.

