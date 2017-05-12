You are here
News
Patriots release TE Michael Williams
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that they have released TE Michael Williams.
Williams, 26, spent the 2016 season on Injured Reserve. The 6-foot-6, 304-pound tight end originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (211th overall) by Detroit out of Alabama in 2013. He spent his rookie season on Injured Reserve and the 2014 season on the Lions practice squad. Williams was acquired by New England from Detroit in a trade on Aug. 26, 2015, appearing in 15 regular-season games with nine starts that season. He also recorded three receptions for 26 yards. Williams also played in two playoff games with one start.
