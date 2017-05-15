Patriots Football Weekly
You are here
- News
-
- All News
- All Lifestyle
- Writers
- International
-
- Video
-
- All Video
- All Audio
- Watch Games
-
- Photos
- Schedule
- Team
- Cheerleaders
- Tickets
- ProShop
- More +
-
- PATRIOTS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION
- FAN ZONE
- APPS
- PRESS ROOM
-
- Social
Coming Up
ReplayPatriots Replay
Tue., May. 16, 2017 12:00 AM to 11:55 AM EDT
LIVEPFW in Progress
Tue., May. 16, 2017 11:55 AM to 2:00 PM EDT
ReplayPatriots Replay
Tue., May. 16, 2017 2:00 PM to 11:59 PM EDT
News
News Blitz 5/15: Brady chasing another GOAT
LIVE NOW
ReplayPatriots Replay
Mon., May. 15, 2017 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM EDT
Disclaimer
The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed on Patriots.com represent those of individual authors, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions or policies of the New England Patriots organization, front office staff, coaches and executives. Authors' views are formulated independently from any inside knowledge and/or conversations with Patriots officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.
It’s been a rather quiet week for the Patriots but not necessarily for Tom Brady. TB12 has been in the limelight for the past several days after being put on the cover of Madden 18’s G.O.A.T. Edition, and his subsequent videos on social media have captured some attention as well.
Many have wondered exactly what Brady’s intentions are regarding the uptick in appearances, etc, and ESPN.com’s Ian O’Connor caught up with the Patriots franchise quarterback recently to discuss it.
The piece mentions that Brady has one more challenger he would like to surpass.
On the field, the Patriots are in the midst of some OTA work in Foxborough so ESPNBoston.com took the time to offer some lineup projections. They expect Brandin Cooks to be implemented quickly into the offense.
Football Outsiders offers some NFL post-draft projections while the Patriot Ledger provides an early roster projection for the Patriots.
This website is the only official website of the New England Patriots and is © Copyright New England Patriots (the "Club"). Commercial reproduction, distribution or transmission of any part or parts of this website or any information contained therein by any means whatsoever without the prior written permission of the Club is not permitted. Read the full Terms of Service, Accessibility and Privacy Policy of this website. Please send us your feedback.
Post A Comment