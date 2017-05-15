Deadlines, as they say, spur action.

But some of us don’t want to wait for such things as OTA practice work, mini-camps, training camp and preseason games to begin to assess and the project the Patriots 2017 regular season roster.

Nope. For us irresponsible media types it’s much more fun to get ahead of the curve and speculate long before the league-mandated cutdowns of August and September come about.

As it stands today – little more than a week from the first Patriots OTA session open to the media on May 25 – New England has 89 players on its roster.

Between now and the regular season there will certainly be additions and alterations to the roster. And plenty of guys – from veterans to undrafted rookies – will see their standing with the team change significantly.

But that’s for the coming days, weeks and months of work on the practice fields of Gillette Stadium.

Right now it’s time for a PFW pre-OTAs projection of what will be the 2017 Patriots roster, a group that will attempt to defend a Super Bowl title as the NFL’s unquestioned favorite entering the fall.

Offense (24)

Quarterback (3):

Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett

N​otable cuts: None.

Running back (5):

RB Brandon Bolden (AP Photo)

Notable cuts: Brandon Bolden, D.J. Foster

Tight end (3):

Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen, Matt Lengel

Notable cuts: James O'Shaughnessy

Wide receiver (5):

Brandin Cooks, Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola, Malcolm Mitchell

Notable cuts: None.

Offensive line (8):

Nate Solder, Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Marcus Cannon, Ted Karras, Tony Garcia, Conor McDermott

Notable cuts: Cameron Fleming, LaAdrian Waddle

Possible practice squad: Just about anyone who gets cut.

Defense (24)

Cornerback (5):

Stephon Gilmore, Malcolm Butler, Eric Rowe, Cyrus Jones, Jonathan Jones

Notable cuts: Justin Coleman.

Possible practice squad: D.J. Killings, Kenny Moore, Dwayne Thomas. Read

Safety (5):

DE Geneo Grissom (AP Photo)

Notable cuts: None.

Possible practice squad: David Jones, Jason Thompson, Damarius Travis. Read

Linebacker (5):

Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, Harvey Langi, Shea McClellin

Notable cuts: Jonathan Freeny

Possible practice squad: Trevor Bates, Brooks Ellis Read

Defensive line (9):

Rob Ninkovich, Malcom Brown, Alan Branch, Trey Flowers, Vincent Valentine, Kony Ealy, Derek Rivers, Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise Jr.

Notable cuts: Geneo Grissom, Woodrow Hamilton

Possible practice squad: Josh Augusta, Adam Butler, Corey Vereen Read

Specialists (5):

Stephen Gostkowski, Ryan Allen, Joe Cardona, Matthew Slater, Nate Ebner

Notable cuts: None.

Possible practice squad: None, unless as kicker is added at some point.

