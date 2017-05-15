Patriots Football Weeky
You are here
- News
-
- All News
- All Lifestyle
- Writers
- International
-
- Video
-
- All Video
- All Audio
- Watch Games
-
- Photos
- Schedule
- Team
- Cheerleaders
- Tickets
- ProShop
- More +
-
- PATRIOTS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION
- FAN ZONE
- APPS
- PRESS ROOM
-
- Social
Coming Up
ReplayPatriots Replay
Tue., May. 16, 2017 12:00 AM to 11:55 AM EDT
LIVEPFW in Progress
Tue., May. 16, 2017 11:55 AM to 2:00 PM EDT
ReplayPatriots Replay
Tue., May. 16, 2017 2:00 PM to 11:59 PM EDT
News
Pre-OTAs Patriots roster projection
LIVE NOW
ReplayPatriots Replay
Mon., May. 15, 2017 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM EDT
Disclaimer
The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed on Patriots.com represent those of individual authors, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions or policies of the New England Patriots organization, front office staff, coaches and executives. Authors' views are formulated independently from any inside knowledge and/or conversations with Patriots officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.
Deadlines, as they say, spur action.
But some of us don’t want to wait for such things as OTA practice work, mini-camps, training camp and preseason games to begin to assess and the project the Patriots 2017 regular season roster.
Nope. For us irresponsible media types it’s much more fun to get ahead of the curve and speculate long before the league-mandated cutdowns of August and September come about.
As it stands today – little more than a week from the first Patriots OTA session open to the media on May 25 – New England has 89 players on its roster.
Between now and the regular season there will certainly be additions and alterations to the roster. And plenty of guys – from veterans to undrafted rookies – will see their standing with the team change significantly.
But that’s for the coming days, weeks and months of work on the practice fields of Gillette Stadium.
Right now it’s time for a PFW pre-OTAs projection of what will be the 2017 Patriots roster, a group that will attempt to defend a Super Bowl title as the NFL’s unquestioned favorite entering the fall.
Offense (24)
Quarterback (3):
Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett
Notable cuts: None.
Possible practice squad: None. Read
Running back (5):
Notable cuts: Brandon Bolden, D.J. Foster
Possible practice squad: Foster, Glenn Gronkowski Read
Tight end (3):
Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen, Matt Lengel
Notable cuts: James O'Shaughnessy
Possible practice squad: Jacob Hollister Read
Wide receiver (5):
Brandin Cooks, Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola, Malcolm Mitchell
Notable cuts: None.
Possible practice squad: Devin Lucien, Austin Carr, Cody Hollister Read
Offensive line (8):
Nate Solder, Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Marcus Cannon, Ted Karras, Tony Garcia, Conor McDermott
Notable cuts: Cameron Fleming, LaAdrian Waddle
Possible practice squad: Just about anyone who gets cut.
Defense (24)
Cornerback (5):
Stephon Gilmore, Malcolm Butler, Eric Rowe, Cyrus Jones, Jonathan Jones
Notable cuts: Justin Coleman.
Possible practice squad: D.J. Killings, Kenny Moore, Dwayne Thomas. Read
Safety (5):
Notable cuts: None.
Possible practice squad: David Jones, Jason Thompson, Damarius Travis. Read
Linebacker (5):
Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, Harvey Langi, Shea McClellin
Notable cuts: Jonathan Freeny
Possible practice squad: Trevor Bates, Brooks Ellis Read
Defensive line (9):
Rob Ninkovich, Malcom Brown, Alan Branch, Trey Flowers, Vincent Valentine, Kony Ealy, Derek Rivers, Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise Jr.
Notable cuts: Geneo Grissom, Woodrow Hamilton
Possible practice squad: Josh Augusta, Adam Butler, Corey Vereen Read
Specialists (5):
Stephen Gostkowski, Ryan Allen, Joe Cardona, Matthew Slater, Nate Ebner
Notable cuts: None.
Possible practice squad: None, unless as kicker is added at some point.
Related Tags
This website is the only official website of the New England Patriots and is © Copyright New England Patriots (the "Club"). Commercial reproduction, distribution or transmission of any part or parts of this website or any information contained therein by any means whatsoever without the prior written permission of the Club is not permitted. Read the full Terms of Service, Accessibility and Privacy Policy of this website. Please send us your feedback.
Post A Comment