News
News Blitz 5/17: Brady has dealt with concussions according to his wife
The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed on Patriots.com represent those of individual authors, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions or policies of the New England Patriots organization, front office staff, coaches and executives. Authors' views are formulated independently from any inside knowledge and/or conversations with Patriots officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.
Anytime there’s news involving Tom Brady it’s sure to receive attention. So, when his wife, Gisele Bundchen, appeared with Charlie Rose on CBS This Morning on Wednesday, it created a stir.
During the interview Bundchen indicated that her husband has dealt with concussions in the past, including last year.
Kony Ealy, one of the players Bill Belichick traded for earlier this offseason, met with Patriots reporters on Tuesday. He enjoyed a lengthy talk with the locals and ESPNBoston.com says Ealy comes with a mindset to dominate. The Boston Herald says Ealy is settling in nicely with his new team while the Providence Journal has him looking for a new start in New England.
One thing Ealy wasn’t interested in was looking back at his stellar performance in Super Bowl 50.
ESPN.com reports that the Patriots will meet with free agent linebacker Gerald Hodges on Wednesday. Former Patriots tackle Sebastian Vollmer says he plans to retire.
The Boston Celtics made some news Tuesday night when they were awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA’s draft lottery. ESPNBoston.com uses the event to highlight the Patriots history with the first overall pick.
Finally, ESPN.com reports that LeGarrette Blount signed with Philadelphia.
