FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that they have released TE Rob Housler.

Housler, 29, a veteran of five NFL seasons with Arizona (2011-14), Cleveland (2015) and Chicago (2015) was signed by the Patriots on Feb. 7, 2017. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (69th overall) of the Arizona Cardinals out of Florida Atlantic in the 2011 NFL Draft. Housler has played in 65 NFL games with 27 starts and has 109 receptions for 1,166 yards with one touchdown. After four seasons in Arizona, he signed with Cleveland as an unrestricted free agent on April 9, 2015. Housler played in six games with the Browns before being released. He signed with Chicago on Dec. 8, 2015 and played in four games for the Bears. Housler was released by Chicago On Sept. 3, 2016, and spent the season out of football.