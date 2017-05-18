You are here
- News
-
- All News
- All Lifestyle
- Writers
- International
-
- Video
-
- All Video
- All Audio
- Watch Games
-
- Photos
- Schedule
- Team
- Cheerleaders
- Tickets
- ProShop
- More +
-
- PATRIOTS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION
- FAN ZONE
- APPS
- PRESS ROOM
-
- Social
Coming Up
ReplayPatriots Replay
Thu., May. 18, 2017 2:00 PM to 11:59 PM EDT
ReplayPatriots Replay
Fri., May. 19, 2017 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM EDT
ReplayPatriots Replay
Sat., May. 20, 2017 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM EDT
News
Player Spotlight: Devin McCourty
LIVE NOW
LivePFW in Progress
Thu., May. 18, 2017 11:55 AM to 2:00 PM EDT
We take a look back at Devin McCourty's 2016 season and offer our predictions for 2017. Read
2016 Honors & Awards: Pro Bowl (3rd), Team Co-Captain (6th), Pro Football Focus All-Pro: Second Team. Read
2016 Regular Season Stats: 78 total tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and seven passes defensed in 16 games played. Read
A defensive co-captain for the sixth consecutive season, Devin McCourty led the Patriots defense to allow the fewest points in the league in 2016, and the fewest points allowed in a single season since the Seattle Seahawks in 2012: Read
- Forced a fumble in the fourth quarter of the regular season finale at Miami that Shea McClellin returned 69 yards to mark the longest fumble recovery in team history.
- Picked off a Houston pass in the third quarter of the Divisional Playoff victory for his second career postseason interception.
- His 78 total tackles in 2016 were the most McCourty has registered in a season since 2012 when he recorded 79.
- McCourty has had at least one interception in each year of his NFL career and continued that streak in 2016 when he picked off Joe Flacco in the Patriots Week 14 victory over Baltimore.
- Started in every game he appeared in.
Belichick on McCourty: "Devin [McCourty]'s very smart. He has great awareness of the entire concept of the defense, what the defense is designed to do, what its strengths are, what its taking away, where we're weak, how to compensate for that. Sometimes we have checks that will get us out of situations that we feel vulnerable in, certain calls. He's responsible for a lot of that. His leadership, his on-the-field play, his toughness, he's done whatever we've asked him to do, whether it's return kickoffs, or cover kicks, or block the gunners on the punt return team, or rush field goals, or whatever it is. He's been not only a dependable player but a good player for us in all of those different areas and, as I said, he gives us great communication and great leadership on and off the field.” Read
McCourty in 2017: McCourty is the glue of the defense and will continue to be used in a variety of roles. His ability to perform in the deep middle, cover tight ends, provide run support and keep the communication open in the secondary makes him one of the most valuable members of the defense. Read
Related Tags
This website is the only official website of the New England Patriots and is © Copyright New England Patriots (the "Club"). Commercial reproduction, distribution or transmission of any part or parts of this website or any information contained therein by any means whatsoever without the prior written permission of the Club is not permitted. Read the full Terms of Service, Accessibility and Privacy Policy of this website. Please send us your feedback.
Post A Comment