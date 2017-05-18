We take a look back at Devin McCourty's 2016 season and offer our predictions for 2017. Read

2016 Honors & Awards: Pro Bowl (3rd), Team Co-Captain (6th), Pro Football Focus All-Pro: Second Team. Read

2016 Regular Season Stats: 78 total tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and seven passes defensed in 16 games played. Read

A defensive co-captain for the sixth consecutive season, Devin McCourty led the Patriots defense to allow the fewest points in the league in 2016, and the fewest points allowed in a single season since the Seattle Seahawks in 2012: Read

Forced a fumble in the fourth quarter of the regular season finale at Miami that Shea McClellin returned 69 yards to mark the longest fumble recovery in team history.

returned 69 yards to mark the longest fumble recovery in team history. Picked off a Houston pass in the third quarter of the Divisional Playoff victory for his second career postseason interception.

His 78 total tackles in 2016 were the most McCourty has registered in a season since 2012 when he recorded 79.

McCourty has had at least one interception in each year of his NFL career and continued that streak in 2016 when he picked off Joe Flacco in the Patriots Week 14 victory over Baltimore.

Started in every game he appeared in.

Belichick on McCourty: "Devin [McCourty]'s very smart. He has great awareness of the entire concept of the defense, what the defense is designed to do, what its strengths are, what its taking away, where we're weak, how to compensate for that. Sometimes we have checks that will get us out of situations that we feel vulnerable in, certain calls. He's responsible for a lot of that. His leadership, his on-the-field play, his toughness, he's done whatever we've asked him to do, whether it's return kickoffs, or cover kicks, or block the gunners on the punt return team, or rush field goals, or whatever it is. He's been not only a dependable player but a good player for us in all of those different areas and, as I said, he gives us great communication and great leadership on and off the field.” Read

McCourty in 2017: McCourty is the glue of the defense and will continue to be used in a variety of roles. His ability to perform in the deep middle, cover tight ends, provide run support and keep the communication open in the secondary makes him one of the most valuable members of the defense. Read