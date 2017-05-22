It’s the offseason, but there is always news emanating out of the NFL and Patriot Nation.

That’s true even in this lull between the draft and media access to OTA practices, which will come later this week.

There is still a wide-ranging pool of Patriots news from the last few days for fans to mull over to kick off this work week heading toward Memorial Day Weekend!

The Boston Globe looks back at the evoluation of new Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks and how things really took off for the speedster in high school. The Globe Sunday notes focus on the questions surrounding Tom Brady’s concussion history. For what it’s worth, the Globe passes along Brady’s agent denying reports that the quarterback suffered a concussion last year.

The Boston Herald looks at the Patriots depth chart of potential pass-catchers, and says the competition is piling up around Julian Edelman. With all the focus on the Brady concussion story, a topic stirred up by his wife, the Herald passes along Drew Brees saying he wouldn’t tell his own wife if he suffered a concussion.

The Providence Journal writes about Patriots sixth-round tackle Conor McDermott facing an uphill battle to win a job in New England.

ESPNBoston.com’s must-read Sunday notes kick off with a look Arkansas coach Bret Bielema’s growing pipeline of talent to the the Patriots roster. ESPNBoston.com says Cooks’ chemistry with Brady will be one of the storylines to watch during OTA access this week in Foxborough. ESPNBoston.com believes that now-retired right tackle Sebastian Vollmer will warrant consideration for the Patriots Hall of Fame.

WEEI.com passes along former Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shannahan talking about the one play call he regrets from his team’s failure to finish off the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. WEEI.com’s weekend notes include the idea that Brady must, “at some point,” talk about the recent concussion controversy kicked off by his wife’s comments.

CSNNE.com notes that Bill Belichick was all dressed up for the Preakness Stakes over the weekend. CSNNE.com also passes along one anonymous AFC East player saying “it’s a joke” to think Brady can play until he’s 45.

NFL.com debates whether Brady or Brees will end up passing Peyton Manning as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards. NFL.com has Jason McCourty, the twin brother of Patriots safety Devin, saying there “wasn’t room for” him on the Patriots.

NESN.com offers up some potential Patriots breakout candidates for 2017.

