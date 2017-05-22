You are here
- News
-
- All News
- All Lifestyle
- Writers
- International
-
- Video
-
- All Video
- All Audio
- Watch Games
-
- Photos
- Schedule
- Team
- Cheerleaders
- Tickets
- ProShop
- More +
-
- PATRIOTS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION
- FAN ZONE
- APPS
- PRESS ROOM
-
- Social
Coming Up
ReplayPatriots Replay
Tue., May. 23, 2017 12:00 AM to 11:55 AM EDT
LIVEPFW in Progress
Tue., May. 23, 2017 11:55 AM to 2:00 PM EDT
ReplayPatriots Replay
Tue., May. 23, 2017 2:00 PM to 11:59 PM EDT
News
Patriots sign WR DeAndrew White
LIVE NOW
ReplayPatriots Replay
Mon., May. 22, 2017 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM EDT
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed WR DeAndrew White. White spent the 2016 season on the New England practice squad after being signed on Sept. 14, 2016.
White, 25, was originally signed by the San Francisco 49ers as a rookie free agent out of Alabama on May 5, 2015. The 6-foot, 192-pounder, made the 49ers 53-man roster as a rookie and played in four games, finishing with two receptions for 18 yards, returned six kicks for 142 yards and returned one punt for 4 yards. White was released by San Francisco Sept. 3, 2016.
Related Tags
This website is the only official website of the New England Patriots and is © Copyright New England Patriots (the "Club"). Commercial reproduction, distribution or transmission of any part or parts of this website or any information contained therein by any means whatsoever without the prior written permission of the Club is not permitted. Read the full Terms of Service, Accessibility and Privacy Policy of this website. Please send us your feedback.
Post A Comment