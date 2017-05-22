FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed WR DeAndrew White. White spent the 2016 season on the New England practice squad after being signed on Sept. 14, 2016.

White, 25, was originally signed by the San Francisco 49ers as a rookie free agent out of Alabama on May 5, 2015. The 6-foot, 192-pounder, made the 49ers 53-man roster as a rookie and played in four games, finishing with two receptions for 18 yards, returned six kicks for 142 yards and returned one punt for 4 yards. White was released by San Francisco Sept. 3, 2016.