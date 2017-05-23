According to ESPN and other outlets, citing agent Drew Rosenhaus, the Patriots have reached a restructured contract agreement with Rob Gronkowski that includes incentives that could more than double the star tight end’s salary in 2017.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/867128226178637824

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/867128289382592513

Gronkowski was schedule to have a salary of $5.25 million this season, but the new deal’s three tiers of incentives could push that as high as $10.75 million and make him the highest paid tight end in the league. Seattle’s Jimmy Graham currently holds that distinction at $10 million.

ESPN states that to reach the top tier and the $10.75 million Gronkowski would either have to play in 90 percent of New England’s offensive snaps, catch 90 passes, top 1,200 receiving yards or earn All-Pro recognition.

To get to the second tier, and $8.75 million the tight end would have to play 80 percent of the Patriots snaps, top 80 receptions, notch 1,000 yards or score 12 touchdowns.

The third tier is reportedly reached, with a salary of $6.75 million, with 70 percent play time, 60 receptions, 800 receiving yards or 10 touchdowns.

Gronkowski played in just eight games last season before landing in injured reserve and undergoing his third career back surgery. But Gronkowski has surpassed the tier one or two requirements in either receptions, yards, touchdowns or All-Pro recognition in in four of his seven career seasons. Read