Rob Gronkowski has been one of the focal points of the Patriots passing attack since he arrived in New England in 2010.

Assuming the tight end is healthy and continues in such a role, a reported new contract restructure will pay the playmaker quite handsomely in 2017.

ESPN was first to reveal the new agreement between the Patriots and Gronkowski that with incentives could push the tight end’s salary as high $10.75 million this season.

ESPNBoston.com says the Patriots departed from “their typical strategy” with the new Gronkowski agreement.

The Boston Globe has its own look at the new deal for Gronkowski. The Globe notes that the NFL passed a few rules changes, including shortening overtime and relaxing rules against player celebrations.

The Boston Herald observes that the Gronkowski deal could deliver a big raise for the big pass catcher. The Herald also looks at undrafted rookie linebacker Harvey Langi’s desire to compete for a job in New England. The Herald has NFL commissioner Roger Goodell saying the league has no evidence that Tom Brady suffered a concussion.

The Providence Journal relays the fact that the Patriots and Jaguars announced plans to hold joint practices this August in Foxborough. The ProJo also has Langi looking to prove that he belongs with the Patriots.

ESPNBoston.com writes about the unique situation that twin brothers Jacoby and Cody Hollister are in as undrafted rookies with the Patriots. ESPNBoston.com also notes that a photo gallery on Patriots.com from OTAs this week shows Gronkowski doing Gronk-like things on the practice fields as he works back from winter back surgery.

WEEI.com has rookie Austin Carr describing why the undrafted receiver decided to sign with the Patriots. WEEI.com says the deal between Gronkowski and the Patriots is a good one for both sides.

CSNNE.com says that 15 is the magic number in Gronkowski’s reworked contract. CSNNE.com also looks at the looser celebration rules put in place by the NFL.

NFL.com ranks the quarterback draft classes since 2000, with Brady helping to carry that year to a middle-of-the-pack spot on the list.

NESN.com lists free agent running back addition Rex Burkhead among its five players to watch in OTA action that will be open to the media on Thursday.

CBSSports.com has a former agent wondering if Brady will fall vicitim to the Patriot Way to close out his career with the Patriots.

