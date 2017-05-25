You are here
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Andrew Hawkins. Terms of the contract were not announced.
Hawkins, 31, is a veteran of six NFL seasons with Cincinnati (2011-13) and Cleveland (2014-16). The 5-foot-7, 180-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a free agent with St. Louis out of Toldeo. Hawkins began his professional career with the Montreal Alouettes in the Canadian Football League where he helped the team capture consecutive Grey Cup championships. Hawkins has played in 74 regular-season games with 30 starts and posted 209 receptions for 2,419 yards and nine touchdowns. He has also appeared in three postseason contests and caught six passes for 43 yards. His most productive NFL season came with the Browns in 2014 when he totaled 63 receptions for 824 yards and tow touchdowns.
