We take a look back at Rob Gronkowski's 2016 season and offer our predictions for 2017.

2016 Honors & Awards: Team Captain (1st season)

2016 Regular Season Stats: 25 receptions for 540 yards and three touchdowns in eight games played with six starts. Despite making just eight appearances with six starts due to injury in 2016, Rob Gronkowski finished the year ranked fifth on the team in receiving yards with 540. Read

Became the sixth Patriots player to reach 400 career receptions following a five-catch performance at Buffalo in Week 8.

Notched three 100-yard games receiving in the eight appearances he made, including two in back-to-back weeks to mark his first career consecutive 100-yard games.

Moved past Stanley Morgan for the most touchdowns overall and most touchdown receptions in team history with his 69th overall touchdown and 68th touchdown reception with a 53-yard score at Buffalo in Week 8.

Also marked the second-longest touchdown reception of his career with his 53-yard score at Buffalo in Week 8.

His 162 receiving yards at Cincinnati marked a career high for Gronkowski.

Belichick on Gronkowski: "Well there are a lot of great players in this league and there have been a lot of great players but obviously Gronk does a good job. He competes hard. Nice plays in the passing game, blocks in the running game. Does whatever you ask him to do. A very unselfish player. He's great to coach."

Gronkowski in 2017: Gronkowski is back and healthy and will look to return to the dominant form that has made him one of the most dangerous weapons in the game. As long as he's able to stay on the field, defense still have no answer for his size and skill set. Read