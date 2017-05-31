On this final day of May, there isn’t a whole lot of Patriots news to share, with the exception of these few items of interest.

With LB Dont’a Hightower having made a public appearance in Foxborough last night and having little say about re-signing with New England this offseason, a WEEI.com column dissects Hightower’s importance to the Patriots defense entering 2017. Hightower inked a four-year, $43.5 million deal earlier this calendar year.

“So, why didn’t he get paid or have the interest like he thought he would? It’s simple,” the writer concludes, “Hightower’s value across the league isn’t the same as it is in New England.”

He goes on to explain.

An ESPN blog post examines the value the Patriots place on RB James White, who also agreed to a contract extension this offseason. White is scheduled to speak with the media today at Gillette Stadium.

“He’s won over Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady and Co., with his steadiness and continued improvement,” the author proclaims, “elevating from a player who was inactive in Super Bowl XLIX to becoming unquestionably the Patriots' go-to guy in the all-important ‘passing back’ role.”

Meanwhile, with OTAs in full swing and mini-camp set to open next week here in Foxborough, NESN.com takes a gander at a ridiculously early 53-man roster projection.

Finally today, a good feature on CSNNE.com about the Patriots’ relationship with the Arkansas football program,which has been a wellspring of recent talent for New England.

"Part of getting everything in line is selecting the right people with the right values or the right work ethic that can actually make it functional in a productive way," head coach Bill Belichick is quoted in the piece, in which the writer deduces that "If a college program can get that selection process underway with the players it recruits, and if that program can continue to harp on the importance of a strong work ethic once players are on campus, then that may remove some of the guesswork for Belichick and his staff when the draft rolls around." Read