The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed on Patriots.com represent those of individual authors, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions or policies of the New England Patriots organization, front office staff, coaches and executives. Authors' views are formulated independently from any inside knowledge and/or conversations with Patriots officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.
For the sixth straight year Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has taken part in the One Mission Buzz Off at Gillette Stadium, shaving his head to support a variety of charities related to childhood cancer.
ESPNBoston.com caught up with Gronkowksi, who discussed his recovery from winter back surgery and participation in New England’s OTA workouts. “Super excited,” Gronkowski said. “It’s going super well.”
ESPNBoston.com’s Sunday notes has interesting comments from former Patriots wide receiver Donte Stallworth comparing his 2007 team with what New England might be able to accomplish in 2017.
ESPN writes about former Patriots assistant and Jets head coach Eric Mangini hoping to one day reconcile with his former mentor, Bill Belichick.
ESPNBoston.com wonders if Jimmy Garoppolo and the Patriots might be able to come together on a one-year, $24 million extension for the backup QB that would benefit both sides.
The Boston Globe has its Sunday notes column. The Globe also has a wide-ranging column from Dan Shaughnessy, including his thoughts on the paper’s photographer being barred from Tom Brady’s recent Best Buddies charity event.
The Boston Herald looks at Gronk’s close shave for charity. The Herald also has Trey Flowers looking to build on his impressive 2016 season and Super bowl performance.
The Providence Journal says that undrafted rookie cornerback D.J. Killings hopes to be the mix for the Patriots.
WEEI.com passes along word that Bill Belichick’s youngest son, Brian, has been promoted to coaching assistant for the Patriots after spending last season as a scouting assistant in New England. WEEI.com’s Sunday notes say that Brady should never have been dragged into the controversy between the Globe and Best Buddies.
CSNNE.com has its own take on the Brady/Best Buddies controversy, landing very much on the quarterback’s side and at opposition with the Globe. CSNNE.com also passes along Gronkowski catching a bouquet and spiking it at a wedding as only the Patriots tight end can.
NFL.com has a dream Super Bowl LII debate and the Patriots are picked by a number of the panelists questioned. Read
