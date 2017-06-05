You are here
- News
-
- All News
- All Lifestyle
- Writers
- International
-
- Video
-
- All Video
- All Audio
- Watch Games
-
- Photos
- Schedule
- Team
- Cheerleaders
- Tickets
- ProShop
- More +
-
- PATRIOTS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION
- FAN ZONE
- APPS
- PRESS ROOM
-
- Social
Coming Up
ReplayPatriots Replay
Tue., Jun. 06, 2017 12:00 AM to 1:55 PM EDT
LIVEBill Belichick Press Conference
Tue., Jun. 06, 2017 10:50 AM to 11:30 AM EDT
LIVEPFW in Progress
Tue., Jun. 06, 2017 1:55 PM to 4:00 PM EDT
News
Patriots sign third-round draft pick OL Tony Garcia; Sign rookie free agent DB Will Likely and release rookie DL Corey Vereen
LIVE NOW
ReplayPatriots Replay
Mon., Jun. 05, 2017 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM EDT
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of 2017 third-round pick OL Tony Garcia. Terms of the contract were not announced.
In addition, the Patriots signed rookie DB Will Likely and released rookie free agent DL Corey Vereen.
Garcia, 23, was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft with the 85th overall selection out of Troy. The 6-foot-7, 302-pounder, was a 2016 All-Sun Belt First-Team selection as a senior and a 2015 All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention as a junior. He did not allow a single sack in over 900 offensive snaps as a senior.
Vereen, 21, was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent on May 5, 2017. He was a three-year starter at defensive line for Tennessee. The 6-foot-2, 249-pounder, played in 13 games with 11 starts and posted a career-high seven sacks. He was awarded the Andy Spiva Defensive Player Award at the 2014 Orange and White game. Vereen played in nine games as a true freshman in 2013.
Related Tags
This website is the only official website of the New England Patriots and is © Copyright New England Patriots (the "Club"). Commercial reproduction, distribution or transmission of any part or parts of this website or any information contained therein by any means whatsoever without the prior written permission of the Club is not permitted. Read the full Terms of Service, Accessibility and Privacy Policy of this website. Please send us your feedback.
Post A Comment