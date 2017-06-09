You are here
- News
-
- All News
- All Lifestyle
- Writers
- International
-
- Video
-
- All Video
- All Audio
- Watch Games
-
- Photos
- Schedule
- Team
- Cheerleaders
- Tickets
- ProShop
- More +
-
- PATRIOTS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION
- FAN ZONE
- APPS
- PRESS ROOM
-
- Social
Coming Up
ReplayPatriots Replay
Sat., Jun. 10, 2017 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM EDT
ReplayPatriots Replay
Sun., Jun. 11, 2017 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM EDT
ReplayPatriots Replay
Mon., Jun. 12, 2017 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM EDT
News
Patriots sign third-round draft pick DE Derek Rivers
LIVE NOW
ReplayPatriots Replay
Fri., Jun. 09, 2017 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM EDT
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of 2017 third-round draft pick DE Derek Rivers. Terms of the contract were not announced. Read
Rivers, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft with the 83rd overall selection out of Youngstown State. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder, was a two-time All-American and three-time All-Missouri Valley Conference selection. He finished his career with 173 total tackles and a school-record 41 sacks. Read
Related Tags
This website is the only official website of the New England Patriots and is © Copyright New England Patriots (the "Club"). Commercial reproduction, distribution or transmission of any part or parts of this website or any information contained therein by any means whatsoever without the prior written permission of the Club is not permitted. Read the full Terms of Service, Accessibility and Privacy Policy of this website. Please send us your feedback.
Post A Comment