FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of 2017 third-round draft pick DE Derek Rivers. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Rivers, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft with the 83rd overall selection out of Youngstown State. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder, was a two-time All-American and three-time All-Missouri Valley Conference selection. He finished his career with 173 total tackles and a school-record 41 sacks.

