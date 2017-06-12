The Super Bowl LI-champion Patriots were at the home of team owner Robert Kraft Friday night for a big bash to receive their well-deserved, biggest-bling-ever rings.

The party, on the heels of the defending champs’ three-day mandatory veteran mini-camp, was a glamourous gathering that featured endless smiles and carats.

The Boston Globe notes that Bill Belichick was showing off all the rings he’s earned in his career as he added the latest to his Hall of Fame collection.

The Globe also offers up seven thoughts on the contract extension Julian Edelman reached with the Patriots last week. The Globe passes along passing back Dion Lewis saying he feels as good as he has in a long time.

The Providence Journal has its story on the Patriots getting their rings.

ESPNBoston.com breaks down the New England roster by players’ length of contract. ESPNBoston.com’s superb Sunday notes kick off with a look at Edelman’s relationship with New England. ESPNBoston.com also notes that the Patriots Super Bowl rings have 283 diamonds, same digits as the 28-3 lead the Falcons held in the Super Bowl.

WEEI.com offers up a post-mini-camp Patriots 53-man roster projection.

CSNNE.com profiles third-year pass rusher Trey Flowers, saying the young Patriots defender simply wants “to be the best.”

NFL.com also looks at the Patriots “really big” Super Bowl rings.

NFL.com also passes along Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James talking about Brady’s G.O.A.T. status.

NESN.com has six final questions heading into Tuesday’s OTA session, the final workout open to the media this spring.

