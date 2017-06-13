The younger Tom Brady, the G.O.A.T. quarterback who’s still basking in the glory of his fifth Super Bowl title, hasn’t talked to the media much since February.

But today, the father of the G.O.A.T. has plenty to say in a story with Boston Globe columnist Chris Gasper. The senior Brady touched on his son’s eventual retirement among plenty of other wide-ranging topics.

As for the idea that the Patriots might move on from the franchise legend in the near future to turn things over to burgeoning backup Jimmy Garoppolo? “It may not be the Patriots want to have him, but 31 other teams do if Belichick and Kraft don’t want to have him,” said Brady Sr. told the Globe of the theoretical passing of the torch.

The Boston Herald ponders how various Patriots might party with the Lombardi Trophy if it made the rounds like the Stanley Cup does. The Herald also says New England is well ahead of the Steelers supposed plan to play more man defense against the Patriots.

ESPNBoston.com notes that Tuesday’s final OTA practice open to the media will be a hot, humid affair, just the way Bill Belichick likes it.

WEEI.com notes that Brady’s dad isn’t the only Patriots papa talking these days, as Julian Edelman’s father expressed the desire for his son to finish his career in New England as well. WEEI.com also passes along word that Pro Football Focus ranked Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler as the 38th best player in the NFL.

CSNNE.com writes that Vegas has Brady favored to win the NFL MVP in 2017.

Rob Gronkowski landed at No. 23 on NFL Network’s ranking of the top 100 players. NFL.com also debates whether people would rather have Gronk or Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce going forward and some actually take the K.C. star. NFL.com offers up five takeaways from the Patriots fifth ring ceremony.

Fox Sports writes why Garoppolo should refuse a contract extension with the Patriots.

MMQB has a few thoughts on the Patriots, including just how impressive new receiver Brandin Cooks has looked this spring.

