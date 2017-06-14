The media had its final day of access to Patriots OTA practice on Tuesday.

That brought a few key storylines to the forefront in today's news cycle. One was Julian Edelman talking about the contract extension he reached with the Patriots last week. A second was the fact that burgeoning backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sat out OTA practice.

In regards to Edelman and his contract, the Boston Globe writes that the slot receiver is the Poster Boy of the Patriot Way. The Globe also looks at Garoppolo’s inactivity, other than time on the stationary bike. The Globe details second-year passing back D.J. Foster trying to carve out a role for himself in the crowded Patriots backfield.

The Boston Herald writes that the Patriots have been doling out contracts this offseason, but not to Malcolm Butler. The Herald says that Tom Brady’s impressive work this spring shows the aging quarterback’s “maniacal side.” The Herald reports that Garoppolo was held out of practice due to a leg injury. The Herald also passes along Edelman’s thoughts on his new deal, while also noting the anouncment that the Patroits will hold joint practices with the Texans this August in the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.

The Providence Journal details what has been a busy offseason for Chris Hogan, both on the field and at home as a new father. The ProJo also looks at linebacker Jonathan Freeny working his way back into the mix after finishing last season on injured reserve.

ESPN ranks the offseasons of defending Super Bowl champions and puts this year’s Patriots atop the list.

ESPNBoston.com writes that Patriots top pick Derek Rivers is happy to learn from developing young New England pass rusher Trey Flowers. ESPNBoston.com notes that Bill Belichick had a clear message to his team and reporters this week, and if focused on moving on completely to 2017. ESPNBoston.com declares that durability remains a lingering issue for Garoppolo.

WEEI.com says it’s time to rethink how we view Jacoby Brissett and consider the possibility that the current No. 3 could be the heir to Brady at the quarterback position. WEEI.com passes along Edelman talking about TB12 guru Alex Guerrero’s role in the receiver's extended career. WEEI.com notes that Brady and Brandin Cooks continued to impress during OTA action.

CSNNE.com notes that former Oregon, Eagles and 49ers coach Chip Kelly, a New England native, was a guest at Patriots OTA practice on Tuesday. CSNNE.com observes that Garoppolo’s absence at practice led to increased reps for Brissett.

NFL.com notes Belichick’s emphasis on his team moving on to 2017.

NESN.com has a report card for Patriots players following spring OTA and mini-camp action.