This is not the first time Patriots owner Robert Kraft has led a group of Hall of Fame football players to Israel.

But with the likes of Joe Montana and Jim Brown among the 18 Pro Football Hall of Famers joining Kraft in this week’s trip to Israel, it’s the most notable group of stars Kraft has assembled for this cultural and football-spreading journey.

The Boston Herald has an Associated Press story on the trip. "I love football. I love Israel. I love America. I think kids in America would die to have this group of players come and view them," Kraft told The Associated Press. "The game of football teaches you lessons in life that nothing else does."

In more on-field related news, ESPNBoston.com says Tom Brady’s arm strength has shown no decline as he nears age 40, at least based on spring practice action. ESPNBoston.com also says that new receiver Brandin Cooks is doing and saying all the right things early on in his time in New England.

ESPN has Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier talking about Pittsburgh and the rest of the NFL trying to get past the defending-champion Patriots.

Another opponent talking about the Patriots is Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who according to WEEI.com says Miami will never be scared of New England. WEEI.com also offers up five questions regarding the Patriots following spring practice action.

CSNNE.com says that the goal of Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler is to have Brady cussing out his own offensive line when the teams do battle in December.

NFL.com says Brady, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Oakland’s Derek Carr are the top three QB MVP candidates for 2017.

NESN.com passes along Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason discussing what he learned in his recent visit to Patriots practice in Foxborough. NESN.com’s mailbag wonders how many players are “locks” to make the New England 53-man roster.

MMQB looks at what is a bit of a baby boom that’s going on in New England these days.

