Featured Columnist
You are here
- News
-
- All News
- All Lifestyle
- Writers
- International
-
- Video
-
- All Video
- All Audio
- Watch Games
-
- Photos
- Schedule
- Team
- Cheerleaders
- Tickets
- ProShop
- More +
-
- PATRIOTS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION
- FAN ZONE
- APPS
- PRESS ROOM
-
- Social
Coming Up
LIVEPFW in Progress
Thu., Jun. 22, 2017 11:55 AM to 2:00 PM EDT
ReplayPatriots Replay
Thu., Jun. 22, 2017 2:00 PM to 11:59 PM EDT
ReplayPatriots Replay
Fri., Jun. 23, 2017 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM EDT
News
The ceiling and the floor for every AFC team in 2017
LIVE NOW
ReplayPatriots Replay
Thu., Jun. 22, 2017 12:00 AM to 11:55 AM EDT
Disclaimer
The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed on Patriots.com represent those of individual authors, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions or policies of the New England Patriots organization, front office staff, coaches and executives. Authors' views are formulated independently from any inside knowledge and/or conversations with Patriots officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.
With the offseason programs of every NFL team finished last week, the league just began its roughly five-week-long summer dormancy period before training camps open late next month. The hay is in the proverbial barn, so what better time to assess where each club stands as the 2017 season approaches?
Here's a look at each team's ceiling and floor - in our estimation at least - meaning a best-case, worst-case scenario for every franchise. We started with the NFC last week, and saved the AFC for this week.
A reminder: As always, your results may vary...
Read
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
The floor: The continued talent drain at the hands of the Patriots (this time it was cornerback Stephon Gilmore and running back Mike Gillislee heading for Foxboro) does nothing to help narrow the gap between Buffalo and the champs. And it's hard to see how the Bills set of receivers can possibly keep up with those employed in New England and Miami, unless rookie Zay Jones is a revelation. The Bills may take some time to adapt to McDermott's all-business demeanor, and it's not hard to imagine some necessary adjustments in mentality being required after Rex Ryan's free-wheeling ways. A slide back to 6-10 and double-digit loss territory could be in the offing before Buffalo moves forward. Read
Miami Dolphins
The floor: Have you checked out the Dolphins schedule? It's no picnic, and that more than anything else might keep Miami from its first back-to-back playoff berths since 2000-01. Due to last year's strong 10-6 showing, Gase's team won't sneak up on anyone this time around, and that mediocre Dolphins offensive line continues to be the weak spot that could wreck a season. If Tannehill misses a beat in his return from the knee sprain that ended his 2017 prematurely, Miami's early season offense could languish, leading to a 7-9, third-place regression. Read
New England Patriots
The floor: Maybe those back-to-back high altitude games in Denver and Mexico City (versus the Raiders) will catch up to the Patriots in Weeks 10-11, rendering any thought of perfection superfluous. Maybe it'll take more time than expected for Stephon Gilmore, Brandin Cooks and Kony Ealy to learn the Patriot Way and contribute to the NFL's reigning dynasty. But unless something catastrophic happens to Brady on the injury front, 12-4 and one of the AFC's top two playoff seeds looks as low as New England could possibly go. Read
New York Jets
The floor: The veteran purge the Jets executed this offseason does nothing but makes them almost completely unwatchable this fall, and yet they establish little in the way of a long-term plan or “process'' for their way forward. They slog through a 3-13 year, don't earn the top draft pick in 2018, and still find themselves starting over on both the head coaching and general manager front, with Todd Bowles and Mike Maccagnan both being the latest heads to roll in response to Gang Green's ineptitude.
Read
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
The floor: Age catches up with the Ravens in the pass rush (Terrell Suggs is 35 and has twice torn his Achilles) and in the secondary (where Carr and Eric Weddle aren't youngster), and the franchise's four-year run of mediocrity after its 2012 Super Bowl season (32-34 since then) continues unabated. If Flacco misses the departed Dennis Pitta and Steve Smith more than anticipated in the passing game, this offense could again scare no one, producing a 7-9 record and the first three-year playoff drought in Baltimore since 1997-99. Read
Cincinnati Bengals
The floor: Ross's lingering rehab from offseason shoulder surgery negates any significant first-year impact, and the Bengals' second-round gamble on Mixon doesn't pay instant dividends either, as the rookie struggles to transition to the NFL game. The Bengals wind up playing like a team that is overdue for sweeping changes at the top, and after a 6-10 finish, owner Mike Brown finally is forced to concede Lewis's best work is in the past. Read
Cleveland Browns
The floor: The Cody Kessler-Brock Osweiler-Kizer triumvirate fails to inspire much confidence and never really sorts itself out, forcing Cleveland to endure a multiple-starting quarterback scenario for the mind-boggling 16th consecutive season (Tim Couch in 2001 was the last Browns 16-game starter). The rest of the AFC North all improves this season and beats up on the building Browns with abandon. The switch to Williams' 4-3 defense suffers from growing pains, and high-profile rookies Garrett and Peppers blend into the losing instead of providing any difference-making. Draft-capital-rich Cleveland continues to languish in the draft's top five. Read
Pittsburgh Steelers
The floor: Unless Ben Roethlisberger suffers an injury-plagued season, or Bryant disappoints again, it's hard to see the talent-laden Steelers missing out on January action. But the defense can't afford to take a step back, and coordinator Keith Butler is still searching for that double-digit sack artist to build everything around. Bud Dupree and Watt must bring steady heat, because the likes of James Harrison, 39, can't be counted on forever. At worst, the Steelers look like 9-7, wild-card material.
Read
AFC South
Houston Texans
The floor: Banking on Savage is showing considerable faith in the unseen. He has zero touchdowns in his five career games, with just one pick in 92 pass attempts. Not a lot to go on there besides projection. With the Titans, Jaguars and Colts all looking improved, a status quo showing from Houston won't be enough to get it done this time in the on-the-rise AFC South. With shaky play at quarterback, the Texans could be in for a 7-9 kind of year. Read
Jacksonville Jaguars
The floor: The Jaguars are 15-49 the past four seasons, so there's not a whole lot of room to drop much lower. But if the addition of Tom Coughlin as the football czar ends up being a cosmetic one with little impact, and another new wave of free agents fall flat in Northeast Florida (welcome, Calais Campbell, Barry Church, A.J. Bouye), you can bet owner Shad Khan will be holding general manager Dave Caldwell and maybe even new head coach Doug Marrone responsible. Anything less than seven wins should prompt wholesale changes. Read
Indianapolis Colts
The floor: If the leaky offensive line gets Luck hurt yet again, look out below, because the Colts could tumble all the way to last place in the division for the first time since that debacle of a 2011 season, when the Peyton-less Colts went 2-14 and earned the right to take Luck. It's going to take time for players like rookie safety Malik Hooker and third-round pass-rusher Tarrell Basham to help Indy's defense forge an identity for itself, and balance out a Colts roster that's in flux. Read
Tennessee Titans
The floor: Two things concern you about the Titans: the sieve-like secondary of last year, and the schedule. Rookie Adoree' Jackson has to provide the physical coverage he was known for at USC, and Logan Ryan has to be a the kind of free-agent signee who will be solid and dependable from day one. Then, can Tennessee, after so many seasons of bottom feeding, consistently win its biggest games? Like at Indianapolis in Week 12, where it's 0 for its last 11? Or home against Oakland (Week 1) and Seattle (Week 3) in September? If not, a step back to 8-8 and a ninth season of sitting out the playoffs could result.
Read
AFC West
Denver Broncos
The floor: Denver is dragged down once again by middling quarterback play, with neither Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch being able to rise above their limitations and elevate their game, helping the offense carry its share of the burden. The rookie coach factor could be another potential pitfall for the Broncos to navigate, with Vance Joseph representing a leap of faith that he can learn on the job and help keep a winning program rolling. If there are swoons and losing streaks to endure, a 7-9 showing in a tough, stacked division isn't far-fetched. Read
Kansas City Chiefs
The floor: Andy Reid's Chiefs look like a solid wild-card bet, so pencil them in for 10 or 11 wins once again in the rugged AFC West. I suppose if Smith doesn't handle the pressure of Mahomes' presence, things could unravel in Kansas City this season, but it's not expected. It wouldn't be shocking to see Mahomes may play some this year, but if he does, that's probably not good news for 2017. The schedule is difficult, with the Raiders, Dolphins and Broncos looming in the final four weeks. Read
Los Angeles Chargers
The floor: The Chargers offensive line continues to be the issue that could be fatal, even with Russell Okung signed to an overly generous deal and the drafting of guards Forrest Lamp and Dan Feeney. If Rivers isn't protected, or constantly hammered, all bets are off. The Rams showed how difficult the multi-venue balancing act was last season, and a similar fate could await the Chargers in L.A., dragging them back down to double-digit loss territory. Read
Oakland Raiders
The floor: The Raiders will struggle again on pass defense (27 touchdown passes allowed in 2016) unless rookies Gareon Conley and Obi Melifonwu step up right away at corner and safety, respectively. If Lynch doesn't have much left in the tank, that will again force too much of the offensive burden on Carr, who at least has an upgrade at tight end to work with in Jared Cook. At worst, if the Chiefs and Broncos give the Raiders fits, Oakland still should have enough to win 10 games and pose a dangerous threat as an AFC wild card.
Related Tags
This website is the only official website of the New England Patriots and is © Copyright New England Patriots (the "Club"). Commercial reproduction, distribution or transmission of any part or parts of this website or any information contained therein by any means whatsoever without the prior written permission of the Club is not permitted. Read the full Terms of Service, Accessibility and Privacy Policy of this website. Please send us your feedback.
Post A Comment