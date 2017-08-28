NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-2) vs. N.Y. Giants (1-2)

Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Gillette Stadium (65,878)

The New England patriots will close out the 2017 preseason against the New York Giants for the 13th consecutive season when they square off on Thursday at Gillette Stadium. The clubs have been frequent preseason opponents recently, squaring off in the preseason openers for three straight years from 2001-03 and resuming the series in 2005 when they started to meet in the preseason finale.

The Patriots have faced the Giants more than any other team in the preseason with 26 matchups. Philadelphia is second with 22 preseason games.

The Patriots are off to a 1-2 preseason start and will be looking to finish the preseason with with a .500 record. Read

SERIES HISTORY

The teams played three times during the 2007 and 2011 seasons with meetings in the preseason, the regular season and in the Super Bowl. The Patriots and Giants faced each other two times in 2015 with a preseason meeting in Foxborough and a regular season meeting at the Giants. The Patriots lost the preseason finale 12-9 and then won the regular season game, 27-26. Overall, the Giants hold a 17-9 advantage in the preseason series. The Patriots claim a 6-4 edge in the regular season play. Read

Tale of the Tape

2016 Regular Season New England N.Y. Giants Record 14-2 11-5 Divisional Standings 1st 2nd Total Yards Gained 6,180 5,291 Total Offense (Rank) 386.3 (4) 330.7 (25) Rush Offense 117.0 (7) 88.3 (29) Pass Offense 269.3 (4) 242.4 (17) Points Per Game 27.6 (3) 19.3.6 (26) Total Yards Allowed 5,223 5,435 Total Defense 326.4 (8) 339.7 (11) Rush Defense 88.6 (3t) 88.6 (11) Pass Defense 237.9 (12) 251.1 (17) Points Allowed/Game 15.6 (1) 17.8 (2) Possession Avg. 31:13 28:19 Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost 24/148 22/148 Sacks Made/Yards 34/227 35/242 Passing TD/Int (off.) 32/2 26/16 Passing TD/Int (def.) 21/13 15/17 Total Touchdowns 51 36 Penalties Against/Yards 93/819 88/857 Punts/Avg. 72/44.7 93/46.2 Field Goals Made/Att. 27/32 21/22 Takeaway/Giveaway Ratio +12 (3) -2 (21t)

NEW ENGLAND TIES

In the decades leading up to the founding of the American Football League in 1960, many football fans in New England followed the Giants, a franchise founded in 1925. New England-based NFL outfits such as the Providence Steam Rollers (1925-31), the Boston Redskins (1932-36) and the Boston Yanks (1944- 48) folded or moved away, leaving the Giants as the closest NFL team to New England until the Patriots franchise inaugurated play in the 1960 season. Read

MEMORABLE MATCHUPS

Aug. 15, 1971 - The Patriots defeated the Giants 20-14 in the opening preseason game at the old Foxboro Stadium.

Dec. 21, 1996 - The Patriots rallied from a 22-3 fourth-quarter deficit to clinch a first-round playoff bye with a 23-22 win at Giants Stadium.

Aug. 10, 2001 - New England began its first Super Bowl championship season with a 14-0 preseason shutout of the defending NFC champion Giants.

Dec. 29, 2007 - The Patriots defeat the Giants by a thrilling 38-35 score to cap off the first 16-0 regular season in NFL history.

February 3, 2008 - The Patriots faced the Giants in Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Ariz. The Giants 17-14 win snapped the Patriots perfect season.

February 5, 2012- The Patriots faced the Giants in Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, Ind. The Giants took a 21-17 lead when they scored with 57 seconds left in the game and held the Patriots on a final drive to secure the win.

November 15, 2015 – K Stephen Gostkowski drilled a 54-yard field goal with one second to play to lift the Patriots to a 27-26 come-from-behind victory. The Giants took a 26-24 lead with 1:47 to play before QB Tom Brady drove the Patriots 44 yards and converted a fourth-and-10 on the series to set up the game-winning field goal. Read

FREQUENT OPPONENT

New England closes out the preseason against their most frequent preseason opponent for the 27th time, the New York Giants. The top three most frequent preseason opponents for the Patriots are all NFC East teams. Read

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by the Patriots Preseason Television Network and can be seen in every New England state, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The preseason network's flagship station is WBZ-TV CBS in Boston. WBZ-TV's Dan Roche provides play-by-play and is joined by former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria in the broadcast booth. Former Patriots linebacker Matt Chatham will provide sideline analysis along with WBZ-TV's Steve Burton. Patriots Football Weekly's beat writers Paul Perillo and Andy Hart will also provide insight and analysis.

PATRIOTS PRESEASON TELEVISION NETWORK

Massachusetts

Boston, Mass. WBZ-TV Ch. 4

Springfield, Mass. WWLP-TV Ch. 22

Connecticut

Hartford, Conn. WTNH-TV Ch. 8

Maine

Portland, Maine WMTW-TV Ch. 8

Bangor, Maine WVII-TV Ch. 7

New Hampshire

Manchester, N.H. WMUR-TV Ch. 9

Rhode Island

Providence, R.I. myRI Ch. 64.2

Vermont

Burlington, Vt. WCAX-TV Ch. 3

Alaska

Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13

Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2

Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8

Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii KFVE-TV Ch. 5

RADIO: 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 40 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

