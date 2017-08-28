FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots are deeply saddened by the news of the devastating damage caused by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend in Texas, especially in the greater Houston area. In an effort to provide much needed financial support to a community where they have family members and many friends, the Kraft family is offering to match all funds donated to the American Red Cross in support of Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund up to $1 million.

The unprecedented flooding has already claimed multiple lives, caused tens of thousands to evacuate their homes and affected millions of residents living in the greater Houston area, the nation’s fourth largest city.

The Patriots are currently working with the American Red Cross to create a site to accept these donations. Donation details will be shared later today.

“Houston is a special city to our family and our organization,” said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. “The New England Patriots and our fans have celebrated two of our franchise’s greatest and most memorable moments in Houston. The city was a tremendous host for Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004 and once again this past February for Super Bowl LI. Houston could not have provided more support to us during those visits, and we welcome the opportunity to provide this support when Houston needs it most. When natural disasters have impacted our country, they have always unified communities and rallied support throughout the nation. We have already heard stories of heroic rescues and strangers helping strangers in this time of need. These stories have inspired us, as we always encourage bringing communities together, building bridges and helping others. We are eager to join in these efforts and provide our support.”

Earlier this month, the New England Patriots spent two days practicing with the Houston Texans in West Virginia before traveling to Houston on August 17 in preparations for their game against the Texans on August 19.

In Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady passed for 466 yards and two touchdowns, and RB James White scored three times, as the Patriots rallied from 25 points down in the third quarter to register the largest comeback in Super Bowl history and win their fifth title with a 34-28 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

In Super Bowl XXXVIII, the Patriots claimed their second Super Bowl title in three years with a thrilling 32-29 victory over the Carolina Panthers in what was regarded by many as one of the most exciting games in Super Bowl history. The victory capped off a 15-game winning streak to end the season and solidified the 2003 Patriots as one of the top squads in NFL history. Tom Brady was named the Super Bowl MVP for the second time in three years, turning in a then Super Bowl-record 32 pass completions, totaling 354 yards and three touchdowns.