FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that they have traded CB Justin Coleman to the Seattle Seahawks for an undisclosed draft selection.

(Scott Boehm via AP)

Coleman, 24, is a veteran of two NFL seasons with the Patriots. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Minnesota Vikings out of Tennessee on May 6, 2015. He was released by Minnesota on Aug. 30, 2015, and was signed by New England on Sept. 4, 2015. The Patriots released Coleman on Sept. 5, and he was signed by Seattle to the practice squad on Sept. 8 before being signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 9. Coleman has played in 20 games with three starts over the last two seasons and has accumulated 29 total tackles, eight passes defensed and one fumble recovery.