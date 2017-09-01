You are here
News
Press Release
Patriots trade CB Justin Coleman to Seattle
Friday, September 01, 2017 6:38 PM EDT
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that they have traded CB Justin Coleman to the Seattle Seahawks for an undisclosed draft selection.
