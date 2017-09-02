You are here
- News
-
- All News
- All Lifestyle
- Writers
- International
-
- Video
-
- All Video
- All Audio
- Watch Games
-
- Photos
- Schedule
- Team
- Cheerleaders
- Tickets
- ProShop
- More +
-
- PATRIOTS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION
- FAN ZONE
- APPS
- PRESS ROOM
-
- Social
Coming Up
ReplayPatriots Replay
Sun., Sep. 03, 2017 12:30 AM to 11:59 PM EDT
LIVEPatriots Monday
Mon., Sep. 04, 2017 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM EDT
ReplayPatriots Replay
Mon., Sep. 04, 2017 6:00 PM to 11:59 PM EDT
News
Patriots acquire CB Johnson Bademosi from Detroit
LIVE NOW
ReplayPatriots Replay
Sat., Sep. 02, 2017 12:30 AM to 11:59 PM EDT
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired CB Johnson Bademosi from Detroit in exchange for an undisclosed future draft selection.
Bademosi (pronounced BAH-day-mo-see), 27, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns on May 9, 2012. The 6-foot, 206-pounder led the Browns in special teams tackles in each of his four seasons in Cleveland before signing with Detroit as an unrestricted on March 11, 2016. He has appeared in 78 NFL games with three starts and totaled 31 tackles, one interception, eight passes defensed and one fumble recovery on defense and 65 tackles on special teams.
Patriots acquire WR Phillip Dorsett
Related Tags
This website is the only official website of the New England Patriots and is © Copyright New England Patriots (the "Club"). Commercial reproduction, distribution or transmission of any part or parts of this website or any information contained therein by any means whatsoever without the prior written permission of the Club is not permitted. Read the full Terms of Service, Accessibility and Privacy Policy of this website. Please send us your feedback.
Post A Comment