CB Johnson Bademosi

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired CB Johnson Bademosi from Detroit in exchange for an undisclosed future draft selection.

Bademosi (pronounced BAH-day-mo-see), 27, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns on May 9, 2012. The 6-foot, 206-pounder led the Browns in special teams tackles in each of his four seasons in Cleveland before signing with Detroit as an unrestricted on March 11, 2016. He has appeared in 78 NFL games with three starts and totaled 31 tackles, one interception, eight passes defensed and one fumble recovery on defense and 65 tackles on special teams.

