DE Cassius Marsh

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired DE Cassius Marsh from Seattle in exchange for undisclosed draft selections.

Marsh, 25, was originally drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder has appeared in 37 regular season games with one start and posted 40 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has also played in four postseason games as a reserve and made one tackle. Last season, he played in all 16 regular season games with one start and posted 17 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

