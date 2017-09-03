You are here
News
Patriots sign nine to the practice squad
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed nine players to the practice squad: LB Trevor Bates, OL James Ferentz, RB D.J. Foster, DL Geneo Grissom, WR Cody Hollister, DB David Jones, OL Ted Karras, DL Darius Kilgo and DB Damarius Travis. All of those players were with the team for training camp.
