You are here
- News
-
- All News
- All Lifestyle
- Writers
- International
-
- Video
-
- All Video
- All Audio
- Watch Games
-
- Photos
- Schedule
- Team
- Cheerleaders
- Tickets
- ProShop
- More +
-
- PATRIOTS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION
- FAN ZONE
- APPS
- PRESS ROOM
-
- Social
Show More Events
Coming Up
LIVEPatriots Monday
Tue., Sep. 05, 2017 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM EDT
Tune in all day for PATRIOTS MONDAY (On a Tuesday). Hear from Head Coach Bill Belichick, and your favorite Patriots players every Monday...
LIVEPFW in Progress
Tue., Sep. 05, 2017 11:55 AM to 2:00 PM EDT
Go behind the pages of Patriots Football Weekly on their online radio show exclusively on Patriots.com. Send in your questions and comments...
ReplayPatriots Replay
Wed., Sep. 06, 2017 12:00 AM to 11:55 AM EDT
Listen to a replay of the "Best Of" Patriots.com Radio.
News
Connections: Patriots - Chiefs
Monday, September 04, 2017 5:22 PM EDT
Embed Code #1436 (Taboola Right Rail Thumb)
LIVE NOW
ReplayPatriots Replay
Mon., Sep. 04, 2017 6:00 PM to 11:59 PM EDT
Listen to a replay of the "Best of" Patriots.com Radio programming from this week.
Embed Code #1426 (Taboola Article Head)
Embed Code #1441 (Taboola Article Body Tag)
NEW ENGLAND TIES
- Chiefs LB Kevin Pierre-Louis is from Norwalk, Conn., and attended Boston College, where he started all 44 games at linebacker and is tied for eighth in school history with 360 tackles (214 solos).
- Chiefs RB Anthony Sherman attended North Attleboro (Mass.) HS, just eight miles south of Gillette Stadium, where he was the team captain in football, track and baseball. He was named the Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year in 2006 and was thrice named to the Attleboro Sun-Chronicle All- Star team. During his high school career, Sherman rushed for a school-record 2,537 yards and 48 touchdowns. After graduation, Sherman played 51 games at Connecticut, where he rushed for 61 yards on 17 carries and caught 48 passes for 477 yards and a touchdown.
- Chiefs director of player personnel Mike Borgonzi is a native of Everett, Mass., and attended Brown University. He also coached the tight ends at Amherst College in 2002 and served as the assistant recruiting coordinator at Boston College form 2007-08.
- Chiefs director of college scouting Ryan Poles attended Boston College and later worked for his alma mater as a recruiting assistant in 2008-09.
- Chiefs president Mark Donovan played collegiately at Brown University.
FORMER PATRIOTS
- Chiefs OL Jordan Devey played for the Patriots from 2013-14. Devey was on the practice squad for the entirety of the 2013 season and saw action in seven games with four starts the following season.
- Chiefs linebackers coach Gary Gibbs attended training camp with the New England Patriots as a rookie free agent in 1975.
- Tommy Brasher, who works on special projects for the Chiefs, was the defensive line coach for the Patriots from 1982-84.
- Chiefs offensive quality control coach Mike Kafka was a quarterback in the league for six years before joining the coaching ranks and spent one season (2013) with the Patriots.
- Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder began his career in the NFL with the Patriots as a summer intern in athletic training in 1986.
FORMER CHIEFS
- Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea began his NFL career as a volunteer special teams assistant for the Chiefs in 2003 and was promoted to special teams/linebackers coach in 2004.
- Prior to joining the Patriots, character coach/team development Jack Easterby was the team chaplain for the Chiefs from 2011-12.
Game Preview: Chiefs at Patriots Read
FORMER NFL TEAMMATES
- Patriots RB Dion Lewis and WR Danny Amendola played for the Eagles when Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was the head coach and executive vice president of football operations at Philadelphia. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, tight ends coach Tom Melvin, strength and conditioning coach Barry Rubin, assistant quarterbacks coach Corey Matthaei and statistical analysis coordinator Mike Frazier were also on Reid’s staff with the Eagles at the time. Additionally, Lewis played at Philadelphia when Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was an assistant coach.
- Patriots WR Danny Amendola and Chiefs wide receivers coach Greg Lewis were teammates together with the Eagles in 2008.
- Patriots WR Danny Amendola and Chiefs secondary/cornerbacks coach Al Harris were teammates together with the St. Louis Rams in 2011.
- Patriots DE Cassius Marsh and Chiefs LB Kevin Pierre-Louis were both drafted by the Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Marsh was Seattle’s 108th overall pick and Pierre-Louis was picked 132nd. The two played together at Seattle from 2014-16.
- Patriots LB David Harris played for the Jets when Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton was the defensive coordinator (2007-08) and coached the linebackers (2009-12). Chiefs assistant linebackers coach Mark DeLeone and assistant defensive line coach Mike Smith also coached on the defensive staff when Harris played in New York.
- Patriots WR Brandin Cooks played for the Saints when Chiefs wide receivers coach Greg Lewis was an offensive assistant at New Orleans.
- Patriots CB Johnson Bademosi and Chiefs OL Cameron Erving played one season together (2015) with the Cleveland Browns. Bademosi also played with Chiefs OL Mitchell Schwartz at Cleveland from 2012-15.
- Chiefs DL Jarvis Jenkins was teammates with Patriots LB David Harris at the New York Jets in 2016 and with Patriots LB Shea McClellin at Chicago in 2015.
- Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore and RB Mike Gillislee played with Chiefs LB Reggie Ragland at Buffalo in 2016.
- Patriots DB Eric Rowe played with Chiefs DL Bennie Logan at Philadelphia during the 2015 season.
- Patriots RB Dion Lewis was a teammate of Chiefs OL Mitchell Schwartz for two seasons (2013-14) at Cleveland.
- Chiefs running backs coach Eric Bieniemy worked with Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea and defensive line coach Brendan Daly from 2006-08 when they were members of the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff under Chiefs assistant head coach Brad Childress, who served as the Vikings head coach from 2006-10.
- Patriots LB Shea McClellin played one season with the Bears (2012) when Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub held the same role at Chicago.
- Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck was a tackle for the Bears from 1994-98 when Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears coached the receivers at Chicago.
- Patriots CB Johnson Bademosi was a rookie for the Browns when Chiefs assistant head coach Brad Childress was the offensive coordinator at Cleveland.
FORMER COLLEGE TEAMMATES
- Patriots WR Brandin Cooks was a college teammate of Chiefs DB Steven Nelson at Oregon State for one season in 2013.
- Patriots WR Malcolm Mitchell and C David Andrews played with Chiefs WR Chris Conley and LB Ramik Wilson at Georgia.
- Patriots WR Matthew Slater played at UCLA when Chiefs running backs coach Eric Bieniemy was a member of the offensive coaching staff for the Bruins.
- Patriots TE Dwayne Allen played with Chiefs DL Jarvis Jenkins at Clemson.
- Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy and Chiefs DB Daniel Sorensen played together at BYU.
- Patriots DB Brandon King and DB Jonathan Jones played with Chiefs LB Dee Ford at Auburn.
- Patriots OL Shaq Mason and Chiefs DB D.J. White were teammates together at Georgia Tech.
Embed Code #1431 (Taboola Below Article Thumb)
Related Tags
This website is the only official website of the New England Patriots and is © Copyright New England Patriots (the "Club"). Commercial reproduction, distribution or transmission of any part or parts of this website or any information contained therein by any means whatsoever without the prior written permission of the Club is not permitted. Read the full Terms of Service, Accessibility and Privacy Policy of this website. Please send us your feedback.
Post A Comment