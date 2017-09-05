FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Gillette Stadium officials request the media's assistance in communicating important information to fans attending the 2017 NFL Kickoff featuring the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs in primetime at Gillette Stadium on Thursday (8:30 p.m. kickoff).

PREGAME CEREMONY & PATRIOTS CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION

To celebrate the 2017 NFL Kickoff, the Patriots will host a pregame championship ceremony inside the stadium, featuring a live musical performance, on-field entertainment and a world championship moment celebrating the team's Super Bowl LI title with the unveiling of the organization's fifth championship banner in 16 years.

ARRIVE EARLY

With the Patriots hosting a special pregame ceremony to celebrate their Super Bowl LI championship and the start of the 2017 NFL regular season, Gillette Stadium officials are asking fans to be in their seats by 8:00 p.m. to participate in the activities. Stadium gates open at 6:00 p.m. and parking lots open at 3:30 p.m.

CLEAR BAG POLICY IN EFFECT

Fans attending Thursday's game are reminded that bags larger than a small wristlet or handheld wallet will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium, per the venue's clear bag policy, which is in effect at all ticketed events. If carrying a bag into the stadium is necessary, the only options are a clear plastic bag not exceeding 12” x 6” x 12” (a capacity of 1 gallon) or a small wristlet or handheld wallet not exceeding 8” x 5” x 2” (approximately the size of a hand).

Please note that bags larger than the permitted size, including purses, shoulder bags and backpacks, will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium and will not be held or stored by the venue. These items must be returned to a vehicle before entering the stadium. For more information on the clear bag policy, visit http://www.gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy.

SECURITY

Security and law enforcement officials will be on-site to ensure the safety of all attending the game. If fans have any concerns, we support the security campaign, “If you see something, say something,” and dial 9-1-1 or contact the nearest security or law enforcement officer.

METAL DETECTORS AT ALL GATES

Please note that metal detectors will be located at all stadium gates and fans should be prepared to remove phones and cameras from their pockets. Unlike procedures you may be familiar with at the airport, stadium security will not be asking fans to remove their keys, shoes, belts, loose change, etc.

ALLOW PLENTY OF TIME FOR TRAFFIC AROUND GILLETTE STADIUM

With evening commuter traffic and a capacity crowd of nearly 66,000 fans, Gillette Stadium officials encourage drivers to allow themselves plenty of time when traveling near the stadium on game day. Traffic restrictions will be in place on local roads before and after the game. Fans must use I-95, I-495 or Route 140 to access Route 1 and Gillette Stadium. For ease of entry and exit, fans are reminded of the following:

From the North (from I-95), fans are strongly encouraged to stay to the right and park in P10

From the South (from I-495), fans are strongly encouraged to stay to the left and park in P11 or P10

PARKING AND PUBLIC TRANSIT

Stadium parking lots for Thursday's NFL Kickoff open at 3:30 p.m. Parking is $40 for cars and motorcycles and $150 for buses, RVs and limos. In partnership with Uber, Gillette Stadium has a designated drop off and pick up location in Lot 15 adjacent to Bass Pro Shops. Fans can schedule an Uber ride to and from the venue through the Uber mobile app. For more parking information, visit www.patriots.com/gillette-stadium/parking-and-directions.html.

Don't want to drive to the game? The MBTA Commuter Rail will provide special train service from South Station in Boston and from the TF Green Airport in Warwick, R.I. to Gillette Stadium for Thursday's game and all Patriots home games this season. The round trip fare is $20 and fans are reminded that any prohibited items at Gillette Stadium, including bags that do not comply with the stadium's Clear Bag Policy, will not be permitted on the trains. Additionally, no personal items may be left on the trains during the game. To review Gillette Stadium's list of prohibited items, visit http://www.gillettestadium.com/patriots-security#prohibited.

For more information on the trains to Gillette Stadium, visit www.mbta.com/riding_the_t/patriots.

Read

South Station Train schedule to

Gillette Stadium for Thursday, Sept. 10

Gillette Stadium for Thursday, Sept. 10 South Station: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 6:00 PM TF Green Airport: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 4:35 PM Back Bay: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 6:05 PM Providence: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 5:00 PM Dedham Corp: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 6:20 PM South Attleboro: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 5:10 PM Arrive: Train arrives at Gillette Stadium at 7:05 PM Attleboro: Train arrives at Gillette Stadium at 5:20 PM Mansfield: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 5:30 PM Arrive: Train arrives at Gillette stadium at 6:00 PM

NOTE: Trains will depart from Gillette Stadium 30 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

BUYER BEWARE

Gillette Stadium officials are reminding fans to be wary of counterfeit tickets and use caution when purchasing game tickets online in the secondary market. Please note the Patriots can only verify the legitimacy of tickets purchased from the Gillette Stadium ticket office or through Ticketmaster.

PATRIOTS PROSHOP

Need to gear up for the game? The Patriots ProShop and Patriots ProShop Collection have the widest selection of authentic Patriots merchandise available anywhere, including a selection of Super Bowl LI championship gear. For more information, visit www.patriotsproshop.com.

NFL KICKOFF VILLAGE

Elsewhere, fans can enjoy the Kickoff Village in Lot 4A (located between the Patriots ProShop and CBS Scene Restaurant & Bar). Kickoff Village is open 3:30-8:00 p.m. and will feature live music and a variety of Patriots-themed activities for fans to enjoy including autograph sessions with Patriots alumni Ty Law, Matt Light, Dan Koppen, Deion Branch and Troy Brown.

PREGAME AT PATRIOT PLACE

Around Patriot Place, the property's 17 dining options can satisfy any hungry football fan with everything from sushi to burgers to fine dining.

For a list of restaurants, click here.