Tom Brady and the Patriots are putting the final touches on preparations for Thursday night’s NFL season opener against the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.

It’s certainly nothing the quarterback haven’t experienced before. New England is 3-0 in past openers hosting the first game of the fall as defending champs, a night that includes the unfurling of yet another Super Bowl banner.

Despite all that experience, the Boston Globe notes that the 40-year-old Brady admits he still feels nerves on opening day of the new season. The Globe also passes along word that Brady reached out to support young Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson.

The Globe writes about linebacker Shea McClellin being placed on injured reserve on Labor Day, opening the door for the return of veteran running back Brandon Bolden to the active roster. The Globe also notes that new Patriots defensive end Cassius Marsh is a pretty serious “Magic: The Gathering” player. The Globe Patriots notebook has Dont’a Hightower talking about how much he cherishes his Super Bowl strip sack that catapulted his team’s historic comeback.

The Boston Herald declares that recent trade addition Phillip Dorsett has the skills to thrive in the Patriots offense. The Herald focuses on Brady’s focus heading into the opener. The Herald Patriots notebook has Danny Amendola talking about being ready to handle punt return duties, comparing it to playing in the highway. The Herald observes that continuity is a big part of the Patriots offensive line success.

The Providence Journal says replacing Julian Edelman after his ACL injury remains key to the Patriots. The Pro Jo says guard Shaq Mason is ready for the opener. The paper says the same thing about special teamer Nate Ebner. The Pro Jo notes the Patriots Bolden/McClellin transactions, as well as moves made on the team’s practice squad.

ESPNBoston.com says that DJ Amendola creates a vibe in the Patriots locker room with his music selections. ESPNBoston.com also notes Brady expecting to feel some nerves heading into opening night. ESPNBoston.com has safety Patrick Chung also preparing to help out on punt returns if called upon.

ESPN’s preseason All-Pro team includes Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

WEEI.com says the trade for Dorsett means the Patriots offense will have a different look than in years past. WEEI.com passes along Brady sympathizing with Jimmy Garoppolo as the backup quarterback waits for his time to play. WEEI.com has Brady saying that the unveiling of the newest Super Bowl banner at Gillette on Thursday night is, “kind of for the fans.”

CSNNE.com declares that Dont’a Hightower is “good to go” on Thursday night against the Chiefs, despite the fact that the linebacker wasn’t quite as definitive about his possible debut after sitting out the summer with an undisclosed injury. “I've been working, and hopefully this progress will take me into Thursday and we'll see from there,” Hightower said on Monday.

CSNNE.com also wonders if the trade of third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett reveals anything about the Patriots future plans for the position. CSNNE.com wonders who’ll be returning punts for New England in the season opener. Undrafted rookie lineman Cole Croston was well prepared for his opportunity in New England thanks to his time at the University of Iowa.

Billboard.com reports that an artist by the name of Miguel will headline a pop-up concert in Boston on Thursday as part of the day’s NFL opener.

