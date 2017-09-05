FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed G Willie Beavers to the practice squad and released LB Trevor Bates from the practice squad.

Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Willie Beavers (64) during the NFL preseason week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016 in Seattle. The Vikings won, 18-11. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Beavers, 23, was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft (121st overall) out of Western Michigan. The 6-foot-5, 322-pounder, played in two games last season for the Vikings. He was released by Minnesota on Sept. 2.