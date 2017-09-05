You are here
News
Press Release
Patriots make changes to practice squad
Tuesday, September 05, 2017 6:15 PM EDT
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed G Willie Beavers to the practice squad and released LB Trevor Bates from the practice squad.
