With the Patriots season opener against the Chiefs Thursday night at Gillette Stadium now just a day away, the 2017 NFL season is upon us.

Not surprisingly plenty of outlets offer up season previews for the Patriots to get fans prepared for the big night.

The Boston Globe has four questions about the Patriots heading into 2017. The Globe says that K.C. coach Andy Reid is always an intriguing matchup for Bill Belichick. The Globe looks at newly added wide receiver Phillip Dorsett hoping to quickly adjust to life in New England. The Globe Patriots notebook says that another newcomer, defensive end Cassius Marsh, is also playing catchup heading into the opener. The Globe also passes along the NFL and NFLPA clearing Tom Brady and the Patriots, again, in a concussion-related probe.

The Boston Herald calls the Patriots defensive front seven a “blessing in disguise.” The Herald says that even with the quarterback at the age of 40, Brady and the Patriots offense could surpass the numbers New England put up in 2007. Herald columnist Ron Borges says Brady’s love of the game keeps the quarterback one step ahead. The Herald notes that Duron Harmon was one of seven Patriots 2017 captains announced by the team on Tuesday. The Herald declares that Brandin Cooks' speed and talent could make the newcomer a Randy Moss-like threat for New England. Despite all its potential, the Herald says the Patriots offense faces a big test against the Chiefs in the opener. The Herald says the New England defense will need to do its part if the team is to win another title this season.

The Providence Journal’s Patriots preview says the Steelers once again look like New England’s toughest test in 2017. The ProJo says there are plenty of potholes on the Patriots road to potential perfection. The ProJo also notes New England’s newcomers working hard to catch up. The ProJo has Stephon Gilmore saying he feels at home in New England thanks to his new teammates.

ESPNBoston.com has Rob Gronkowski says all hands will be needed to replace Julian Edelman after the receiver was lost for the year with a torn ACL. ESPNBoston.com notes that Belichick appreciates “everything” in his long friendship with Reid.

ESPN notes that the Patriots will be giving away a light-up beer glass to fans Thursday night at Gillette Stadium. ESPN also notes that Vegas odds makers would favor the 2007 Patriots over this year’s version in a hypothetical matchup.

WEEI.com also notes the Patriots captains, a list that also includes center David Andrews. WEEI.com predicts how 2017 will go for New England and the rest of the NFL.

CSNNE.com has Dorsett saying it’s been great working with Brady on the practice field.

NFL.com notes that Brady’s passer rating is almost 20 points higher when he has Gronkowski on the field, as he will to open the year.

The L.A. Times looks at the incredible story of Robert Kraft and the Patriots celebrating another Super Bowl title.

The New York Times apparently wants to talk about Brady’s brain.

