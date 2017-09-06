Kansas City Chiefs coaches and players discuss their upcoming game against the New England Patriots. Read

On facing the Patriots...

"It's a big challenge to play the defending world champs on the road and kick off the NFL season. But that's why you play the game. That's why we're all here. We're pumped about it, but we've got to do all the right things leading up to it."

- Chiefs QB Alex Smith Read

"I think it's a great opportunity—not only to see where we're at, but just our mindset. It's going to a great atmosphere, it's going to be loud—pretty much like a playoff atmosphere when you go there. We're going to see where we're at mentally, and where we're at on the field. It's going to be a big test for us."

- Chiefs LB Justin Houston Read

"You love it. You love competition. If you're in this business that's what you thrive on. I tell you both sides feel that way. The players that's why these guys play the game. They want to play against the best and so that's how this is presented. You want to coach against the best, you have that opportunity and that's a great thing. That's the beautiful thing about this sport."

- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid Read

On Bill Belichick...

"Well he's a phenomenal coach, great human being, does a heck of a job with his team. To be able to sustain as long as he's sustained is really something. That's a phenomenal thing in this profession. You love that challenge like he does, it's the same thing. You have two good teams that have an opportunity to play against each other. We're both lucky to have good personnel and he does all that himself with his guys and brings those people in and he's got good football players."

- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid Read

On Tom Brady...

“When you play 261 games, pass for 61,000 yards - or whatever he has - you're playing against a football player, a quarterback that's really talented. It's just a huge challenge. You know as a coach, as a player, you really have to be at your best when you go into this. It's going to be a fun night, a challenging night. He's certainly one of the best to maybe have played at that position. So big challenge for us. One that we're looking forward to."

- Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton Read

On the Patriots defense...

"I think one of the things you do look at with a team like the Patriots, especially on defense, they can throw a lot at you. They can do a lot of different things from a personnel standpoint, fronts, coverages, you name it, they can do it a lot of different ways and it's hard to predict what's coming. Certainly it being an opener, even more so - what un-scouted things can they spring on you or play that you can't prepare for. It's tough."

- Chiefs QB Alex Smith Read

On defending against the Patriots tight ends...

"Everybody has a hard job. Everybody has to hold their own and play good football. Any given time, he can go to any one of them. They are all solid players so you have to keep that in mind and just trust that every play you could be the guy that is getting the shot."

- Chiefs S Eric Berry Read

On defending against the Patriots offense...

“Of course. You are going against the best QB ever and the things he possesses on the field. Even if you have a lot of film on him, you are still going to get a lot of wrinkles. But for the first game of the year, of course it is going to be a lot of adjusting during the game. And the best team that adjusts during the game usually has the most success."

- Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson Read

On his approach to going against Tom Brady...

"To hit him. Because the ball comes out so fast, he’s a smart guy. My main thing is the defense, don’t lose confidence in what you got going on because he’s going to make plays - it’s Tom Brady. Just got to stay together through four quarters."

- Chiefs LB Justin Houston Read