FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Ted Karras to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed WR Malcolm Mitchell on injured reserve.

In addition, the Patriots signed DB Jomal Wiltz to the practice squad.

Karras, 24, was drafted by New England in the sixth round (221st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder played in all 16 regular season games with one start and appeared in all three playoff games as a reserve. He started at right guard in the season opening win at Arizona (9/11/16). Karras was released by the Patriots on Sept. 2 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 3.

Wiltz, 22, was originally signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as a rookie free agent from Iowa State on May 11, 2017. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder, was released by the Eagles on Sept. 2, 2017. He played at Iowa State in 2015 and 2016 after transferring from Trinity Valley College.

