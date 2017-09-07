You are here
News
Robert Kraft and the Patriots Foundation to raffle off a Super Bowl LI Championship ring
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – For the first time ever, Robert Kraft and the Patriots are giving one lucky fan the opportunity to win an authentic Patriots Super Bowl LI championship ring, the team announced today.
Raffle tickets are $10 each with all proceeds benefiting the New England Patriots Foundation. Tickets can be purchased at www.patriots.com/community. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase three raffle tickets for $25, 15 raffle tickets for $100 or 100 raffle tickets for $500.
This past February, the Patriots completed the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history as they defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in Super Bowl LI. To celebrate the victory, Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft created the largest Super Bowl championship ring to date. The rings were presented to the team in early June.
The lucky winner of this authentic ring will be drawn on Monday, Dec. 11, and will be contacted by phone and email later that day. Contestants must be 18 years of age or older. For a full list of contest rules or to purchase tickets, visit www.patriots.com/community. Read
