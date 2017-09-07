Tackling Tech
Tackling Tech: A Banner Night for Patriots Fans, Tech at Gillette Stadium
There will be more on display at tonight's NFL season opener at Gillette Stadium than a packed house of rabid fans, a smiling Robert Kraft and the unveiling of the fifth Super Bowl Championship banner.
You won't see the latest in video highlight technology, but you'll sure notice a night and day difference when Matrix -like 360-degree replays are displayed on Gillette's big board, on NFL Mobile, NFL.com, TV, and the NFL's YouTube Channel.
What do these replays look like? Here are a few from the Fox broadcast of SBLI this past February from Houston
Beyond Gillette Stadium, the 360-degree replay systems from Intel have been installed in the homes of the Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings. They join prior systems at the home of the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens.
Whether they are at games in these venues, watching at home with friends, online, or on the go with a mobile app, fans will see the next-generation of highlights from the NFL. This new dimension in replays coincides (not coincidentally) with the inclusion of gigantic video boards and circular displays in recently opened and due-to-debut new stadiums in many NFL cities. Read
The Big Picture
NFL teams /venue owners are hardly the only ones with their eyes on the replay prize. The value of this immersive video has also been used by the National Basketball Association in its all-star game. Other notable non-NFL customers include Major League Baseball, the Pro Golfers Association, the NCAA, UEFA and U.S. Tennis Association.
As a NFL fan, I'm also thinking of how 360-degree replays could possibly help take the calling of the game to the next level. With these immersive highlights, I'm hoping broadcast teams would be able to provide fans a more analytical, detailed take on what they see -and what the cameras see. Read
Really Big Data
The gating factors in creating and delivering 360-degree replays for view on stadium big boards and TV gamecasts are video processing and time. In the past, these dictated when and how often in a game the replays could be used. As the time needed to create them decreases, expect to see a marked increase in their use with live games. But that's just for in-game use, the replays can be archived for use in highlight shows and for on-demand viewing at online locations.
The crew virtually recreates the selected clip in 3D from an ideal vantage point - or player's perspective - to take fans directly into the game from angles that traditional cameras can't reach. The sheer number of cameras in the 360-degree replay ring is impressive when you consider that many venues have used six to help feed their big boards during games. Read
In the Beginning
The deep roots of 360 replays dates back to around 2001 - CBS Television and folks at Carnegie Mellon - helped create and evolve the tech-driven innovation, which was initially called EyeVision. Replay Technologies further advanced the cause and was purchased by Intel to make up part of the tech vendor's Sports Group. Intel calls the enabling technology freeD. Along the way, the system won CBS an Emmy, as well as high praise from those who saw the replays. Clearly, seeing was believing. Read
The Big Challenge
It's hoped that using increasingly more powerful servers will trim the time needed and thus help them proliferate throughout game casts at the venues equipped with the advanced Intel high-res camera ring system. Read
A Business Proposition
What hasn't been publicly discussed is the business model for the Intel 360-degree play systems. Do stadium owners foot the bill like they do for new and upgraded stadium wireless networks and countless other amenities?
With three stadium implementations already under its belt, and the eight new implementations, it's safe to assume that Intel and its team owner partners have discussed an array of options, especially with the sports tech company looking to bring the roughly other two thirds of NFL venues aboard. Read
The Bottom Line
It appears that early NFL venue owners have liked what they have seen in the way of freeD technology for 360-degree replays. With the additional eight, Intel will have roughly a third of the league onboard.
Stay tuned!
Bob Wallace is a technology journalist with over 30 years of experience explaining how new services, apps, consumer electronic devices and video sources are reshaping the wide world of sports. Wallace has specific expertise in explaining developments at the intersection of sports and technology. He's the Founder of Fast Forward Thinking LLC.
Read
