INDIVIDUAL NOTES

BRADY JOINS MANNING AND BREES WITH 4,000 OPENING WEEK PASSING YARDS

QB Tom Brady passed for 267 yards and now has 4,075 passing yards in 15 Week 1 games and joins Peyton Manning (4,736) and Drew Brees (4,306) as the third quarterback with at least 4,000 career passing yards in season opening games.

BRADY HAS MOST SEASONS WITH ONE TEAM BY ANY NFL QUARTERBACK

The 2017 season is Brady’s 18th season with the Patriots, breaking a tie with John Brodie (San Francisco) and Dan Marino (Miami) for the most seasons with one team by any NFL Quarterback.

GILISLEE SETS CAREER HIGH WITH THREE RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS;

BECOMES FIRST PATRIOTS PLAYER TO SCORE THREE TDS IN DEBUT;

HAS SECOND MULTI-TD GAME OF HIS CAREER

RB Mike Gilislee became the first Patriots player to score three touchdowns in his debut with the team. He scored three rushing touchdowns with a two-yard run in the first quarter, a two-yard run in the second quarter and a one-yard run in the third quarter. His previous best was a two-touchdown game on Dec. 4, 2016, at Oakland when he played for Buffalo. The last time the Patriots had a player score three rushing touchdowns in a game was when RB LeGarrette Blount had three rushing touchdowns vs. Seattle on Nov. 13, 2016.

WR DANNY AMENDOLA REACHES 100 YARDS RECEIVING

WR Danny Amendola finished with six receptions for 100 yards. He now has eight career 100-yard games and six 100-yard games as a member of the Patriots. It was his first 100-yard receiving game since he finished with 117 yards vs. Buffalo on Nov. 23, 2015.

S JORDAN RICHARDS FORCES A FUMBLE ON FIRST KANSAS CITY PLAY

S Jordan Richards started the game and forced a fumble on Kansas City’s first play from scrimmage when he forced a fumble on a tackle of RB Kareem Hunt that was recovered by CB Devin McCourty at the Kansas City 32-yard line.

DL TREY FLOWERS REGISTERS TWO SACKS

DL Trey Flowers registered two sacks. It marks his fifth career two-sack game with three two sack games in the regular season and his 2½ sack performance inn Super Bowl LI. Flowers was credited with a three-yard sack in the second quarter and a one-yard sack in the third quarter.

ROOKIE DL DEATRICH WISE, JR. GETS CREDIT FOR FIRST NFL SACK

Fourth-round draft pick DL Deatrich Wise, Jr. registered his first NFL sack when he was credited with a 12-yard sack of QB Alex Smith in the second quarter.

HOGAN CAN RUSH

LINEUP NOTES

NEW FACES

T NATE SOLDER SEES FIRST ACTION OF THE 2016 SEASON

T Nate Solder played for the first time in 2016 after missing the entire preseason and made the start at left tackle.

LB DONT’A HIGHTOWER SEES HIS FIRST ACTION OF THE 2017 SEASON

LB Dont’a Hightower saw his fist action of the 2017 season after missing the entire preseason.

S JORDAN RICHARDS WAS IN THE STARTING LINEUP

S Jordan Richards made his third start of his career. As a rookie in 2015, he made two starts with a start in the nickel defense vs. Tennessee (12-20-15) and at safety at the New York Jets (12-27-15).

RB REX BURKHEAD GETS THE START

RB Rex Burkhead made the start for the Patriots. It was his second career start. He started in the 2016 season-finale on Jan. 1, 2017, when the Cincinnati Bengals hosted Baltimore.

