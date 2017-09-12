NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-1) at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (0-1)

Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Mercedes-Benz Superdome (73,000)

PATRIOTS: Download Release | Roster | Depth Chart | Watch Games

SAINTS: Opponent Release | Roster | Depth Chart

The New England Patriots will try to rebound from their opening day loss when they travel to face the New Orleans Saints this Sunday.

Last season, the Patriots finished the season with a perfect 8-0 road record. The Patriots 8-0 current road streak is second to the 12 straight road games the team won from Dec. 24, 2006, through Oct. 5, 2008. The Patriots 12-game road win streak is second in NFL history to the 18 road game win streak by the San Francisco 49ers (1988-90).

New England will face New Orleans for the first time since Oct. 13, 2013, when Tom Brady threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to rookie WR Kenbrell Thompkins with five seconds left to lift the Patriots to a come-from-behind 30-27 victory at Gillette Stadium. It will be the Patriots first regular season trip to New Orleans since a 38-17 loss on Nov. 30, 2009. Read

SERIES HISTORY

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft's first game as owner of the team was a 1994 preseason game at Foxboro Stadium against the Saints. The Patriots won that game 24-6.

The two teams will meet this week in New Orleans in the 13th meeting ever and the first meeting since the Patriots 30-27 win against the Saints at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 13, 2013.

The Patriots lead the all-time series, 9-4. The Patriots are 4-1 overall against the Saints in New Orleans, including 3-1 at the Superdome. Read

TALE OF THE TAPE

2016 REGULAR SEASON NEW ENGLAND NEW ORLEANS Record 14-2 7-9 Divisional Standings 1st 3rd Total Yards Gained 6,180 6,816 Total Offense (Rank) 386.3 (4) 426.0 (1) Rush Offense 117.0 (7) 108.9 (16) Pass Offense 269.3 (4) 317.1 (1) Points Per Game 27.5 (3) 29.3 (2) Touchdowns Scored 51 55 Third Down Conversion Pct. 45.8 48.6 Team Passer Rating 109.5 102.5 Total Yards Allowed 5,223 6,006 Total Defense (Rank) 326.4 (8) 375.4 (27) Rush Defense 88.6 (3t) 101.6 (14) Pass Defense 237.9 (12) 273.8 (32) Points Allowed/Game 15.6(1) 28.3 (31) Touchdowns Allowed 27 51 Third Down Defense (Pct.) 36.9 43.3 Field Goals Made/Attempted 27/32 28/34 Possession Avg. 31:13 29:03 Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost 24/148 27/184 Sacks Made/Yards 34/227 30/213 Passing TD/Int. (Off.) 32/2 38/15 Passing TD/Int. (Def.) 21/13 27/9 Penalties Against/Yards 93/819 107/969 Punts/Avg. 72/44.7 57/48.3 Takeaway/Giveaway Ratio +12 (3) -3 (23)

POINTS PARADE

The New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints are the two highest scoring NFL teams since the 2010 season.

MOST POINTS SCORED SINCE 2010

New England Patriots, 3,433

New Orleans Saints, 3,103

Green Bay Packers, 3,101

Denver Broncos, 2,934

Atlanta Falcons, 2,871 Read

PATRIOTS IN NEW ORLEANS

The Patriots have played in three Super Bowls in New Orleans at the Louisiana Superdome, the home of the Saints. The 1985 Patriots qualified for the first Super Bowl in team history, but lost to the Chicago Bears, 46-10. In 1996, the Patriots reached their second Super Bowl in the Crescent City and fell to the Green Bay Packers, 35-21, in Super Bowl XXXI. New England returned to the Big Easy for Super Bowl XXXVI and defeated the St. Louis Rams, 20-17, to claim the first NFL title in team history. Read

ROAD WARRIORS

The 2016 Patriots finished 8-0 on the road for the second time in team history. The only other season the Patriots went undefeated on the road was in 2007 with an 8-0 record. The Patriots join San Francisco (3 times) as the only NFL teams with two 8-0 undefeated road seasons. Read

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Jim Nantz will handle play-by-play duties with Tony Romo as the color analyst. Tracy Wolfson will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jim Rikhof and directed by Mike Arnold.

NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Sports USA. Larry Kahn and John Robinson will call the game.

RADIO: 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 40 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Read