The Patriots find themselves in uncommon territory as they look to rebound from their season-opening loss to Kansas City last week. New England generally sits at the top of the division throughout the year but will look to bounce back in New Orleans on Sunday.

ESPNBoston.com says Bill Belichick is setting the tone this week as his team looks to avoid its first 0-2 start since way back in 2001.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy recently agreed to a two-year contract extension and the Boston Globe has the details of the new deal.

The Patriots lost running back D.J. Foster off the practice squad when Arizona swooped in and signed him.

The Boston Herald says the Patriots must learn and adjust from their loss to the Chiefs. After losing on Thursday, Tom Brady is unhappy about the extra time to dwell on the defeat.

The Providence Journal says Belichick is right where he likes to be. Danny Amendola’s injury comes at a terrible time for New England. CSNNE.com says the injury presents some challenges for the team. The Patriot Ledger has Belichick explaining how the captains earned their stripes. The Worcester Telegram says the running backs are getting up to speed.

NESN.com wonders if the Patriots are suffering from a lack of home grown talent. Phillip Dorsett’s first priority should be earning the trust of Brady. WEEI.com says there are good reasons why Belichick doesn’t want to compare the 2017 team to any other.

Field crews at Gillette Stadium will be busy with more than two weeks between games in Foxborough as the Patriots are installing new turf inside the stadium despite just doing so in May.

In New Orleans, the Saints are just as eager to move on from opening night as the Patriots after suffering a 29-19 defeat in Minnesota. The New Orleans Times Picayune says the Saints defense shot blanks while the offense shot 3s. They also provide 10 things learned from the loss to the Vikings.

