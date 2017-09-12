BILL BELICHICK, HEAD COACH

Q: What stood out to you about the performance last night by the Saints? Did they look any different than the team you've seen before or conducted joint practices with in prior years?

BB: I think there were a lot of similarities in the game last night to what we've seen through preseason. There were definitely some differences and game plan kind of things. [They're] a very explosive team offensively. They have a lot of weapons, great quarterback, great coach, great system, a lot of depth at running back. Defensively – a pressure defense. Minnesota did a good job and hurt them on it a couple of times. We've got to be ready for it. [It was] a close competitive game that a couple of plays could've gone the other way. It was a good job by Minnesota in the red area. Had they not been able to keep New Orleans to those field goals it might have been a different story, but they were able to keep the points down and that was an important part of the game.

Q: What kind of impression did their rookie running back Alvin Kamara make?

BB: Yeah, a good back. [He] has a lot of versatility, can run the ball, a good receiver, can return kicks, tough in the open field, has a lot of skill. They have a lot of depth at that position. They're all good.

Q: How do their three running backs complement each other? Will the defense need to identify each time they swap the running backs and could that take on a more important role this week due to their varied skill sets?

BB: Yeah, definitely. They're all dangerous but they all have their different, I'd say, skill sets. You see Kamara out of the backfield more than [Adrian] Peterson for example. Again, they're all productive and I'm sure that New Orleans will do a good job of trying to get those guys opportunities in the things that they are good at, things that they do well. They're all hard to tackle. Peterson and [Mark] Ingram have a lot of power, really good balance, good lower body strength. Kamara's got that but maybe not quite as much but very elusive. No question - we're going to have to be alert for all of them and do a good job of handling each guy; the type of plays that might be specific to that player but also the skills that the player has.

Q: What are your thoughts on Adrian Peterson's career and how much background do you have with him individually?

BB: Well, enough. We brought him in here this spring. I've had some interaction with him. I have a lot of respect for him. I have a lot of respect for the way that he plays. I have a lot of respect for how hard he works, how important the game is to him. Those are the things that I admire about Adrian.

Q: What kind of a challenge does Cameron Jordan present on their defense?

BB: Right. Yeah, he's a really good player. He's a good pass rusher, good run player, smart, instinctive guy, hard to fool with misdirection plays, screens, things like that. He recognizes those well. As you said, he doesn't come off the field much and he's been a very dependable player and durable player for the Saints. We're going to have to do a good job of handling him. He's definitely a problem.

Q: How difficult is it to come up with a game plan that fits well with all of the new pieces you have at the skill positions on offense?

BB: There's some element of that every week in the National Football League. Every team is dealing with something and some circumstances and some unique situations about the game. We have ours and everybody else has theirs. I've seen weeks a lot worse than this one to be honest with you. We'll work our way through it and we'll be ready to go on Sunday.

Q: Will dealing with crowd noise and silent snap counts be a big part of practice this week?

BB: We always are prepared for that on the road. Yeah, it's the home opener down there. I'm sure there will be a lot of energy in the stadium. It's a great crowd. The Saints do a great job and they play very well at home, so I'm sure that will be a big challenge for us.

Q: How would you characterize Dennis Allen's defense and how do you think they will approach taking away Brandin Cooks given their familiarity with him?

BB: Well, I don't know what their game plan will be for Brandin. But we'll work on the things that we either have seen them do or anticipate that they might do against us and against some of the things that we do, so that's kind of what we would normally do with any defense that we play against. Dennis – I think he tries to put his players in position. He uses the skills of the players. He uses them well and guys that do certain things well, he tries to give them an opportunity to do that. They definitely will pressure the offense with linebacker and secondary blitzers and combinations of those blitzes – not just one guy coming, but sometimes two or even three at the same time. They do a good job of mixing it up. They do a good job of disguising their defense. Make it look like one thing and then it turns out to be something else. We're going to have to really do a good job of reading our keys and everybody being alert on every play and every situation. A lot of times, like I said, what it looks like the defense is going to play is something else. We've got to do a good job of being alert for what they’re showing us and then making sure we confirm and see exactly what it is. That way we don’t make a mistake during the play and get fooled by a disguise.

Q: What are your thoughts on Drew Brees and what stands out to you the most about his career?

BB: Tremendous production, five 5,000-yard seasons. They lead the league in offense in almost every year. He's a very good situational player, does a great job of doing the right thing that the situation calls for. He's a very instinctive player. He’s got good mobility, good accuracy, good on the deep ball, good on short and intermediate balls, throws well on the run, good on deceptive plays like bootlegs and screens, goal-line passes, short-yardage passes, things like that, that don’t come up of that often, but when they do, they are critical plays. [He's] one of the top players in the league. He's had a great career. Read

