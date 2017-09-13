FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Ryan Lewis to the practice squad.

Lewis, 23, was originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals as rookie free agent out of Pittsburgh on May 2, 2017. The 6-foot, 200-pounder, was released by Arizona on Sept. 2, signed to the practice squad on Sept. 3 and then released from the practice squad on Sept. 12. He played in 51 games over his college career at Pitt and started all 12 games as a senior in 2016, finishing with 79 total tackles, two interceptions and eight passes defensed.