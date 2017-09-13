You are here
- News
-
- All News
- All Lifestyle
- Writers
- International
-
- Video
-
- All Video
- All Audio
- Watch Games
-
- Photos
- Schedule
- Team
- Cheerleaders
- Tickets
- ProShop
- More +
-
- PATRIOTS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION
- FAN ZONE
- APPS
- PRESS ROOM
-
- Social
Coming Up
ReplayPatriots Replay
Thu., Sep. 14, 2017 12:00 AM to 11:55 AM EDT
LIVEPFW in Progress
Thu., Sep. 14, 2017 11:55 AM to 2:00 PM EDT
LIVEPatriots Playbook
Thu., Sep. 14, 2017 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM EDT
News
Transaction: Patriots Sign CB Ryan Lewis to the Practice Squad
LIVE NOW
ReplayPatriots Replay
Wed., Sep. 13, 2017 6:00 PM to 11:59 PM EDT
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Ryan Lewis to the practice squad.
Lewis, 23, was originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals as rookie free agent out of Pittsburgh on May 2, 2017. The 6-foot, 200-pounder, was released by Arizona on Sept. 2, signed to the practice squad on Sept. 3 and then released from the practice squad on Sept. 12. He played in 51 games over his college career at Pitt and started all 12 games as a senior in 2016, finishing with 79 total tackles, two interceptions and eight passes defensed.
Related Tags
This website is the only official website of the New England Patriots and is © Copyright New England Patriots (the "Club"). Commercial reproduction, distribution or transmission of any part or parts of this website or any information contained therein by any means whatsoever without the prior written permission of the Club is not permitted. Read the full Terms of Service, Accessibility and Privacy Policy of this website. Please send us your feedback.
Post A Comment