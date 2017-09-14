Tom Brady made some news following the Patriots season-opening loss to the Chiefs when he suggested the team needs improvement in terms of attitude and competitiveness. On Wednesday he was asked about those comments, and the quarterback wasn’t ready to back away from them.

Sunday’s game in New Orleans will feature two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and the Boston Globe believes Brady and Drew Brees have defined an era. The Saints defense is definitely the team’s soft spot.

The Patriots acquired Brandin Cooks from New Orleans in the offseason and for a while it appeared as if Malcolm Butler was going to the Saints as well. Both players are looking forward to showing the Saints what they’re missing according to the Boston Herald. Like the Patriots, the Saints have a deep and diverse stable of running backs that are capable of stressing a defense. Dont’a Hightower and Danny Amendola were among those missing practice on Wednesday.

The Worcester Telegram has Dion Lewis explaining how he’s not letting the trade talk bother him. Mass.Live.com looks at the difficulty teams have trying to beat the Patriots twice in a row. CSNNE.com says the early injuries have given the team some immediate adversity. The Patriots added Ryan Lewis to the practice squad.

