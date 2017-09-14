Patriots Football Weekly
You are here
- News
-
- All News
- All Lifestyle
- Writers
- International
-
- Video
-
- All Video
- All Audio
- Watch Games
-
- Photos
- Schedule
- Team
- Cheerleaders
- Tickets
- ProShop
- More +
-
- PATRIOTS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION
- FAN ZONE
- APPS
- PRESS ROOM
-
- Social
Coming Up
LIVEPlayer Press Conferences
Thu., Sep. 14, 2017 3:15 PM to 4:20 PM EDT
LIVEFantasy Football Champs
Thu., Sep. 14, 2017 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM EDT
ReplayPatriots Replay
Thu., Sep. 14, 2017 6:00 PM to 11:59 PM EDT
News
News Blitz 9/14: Brady, Patriots ready for Saints
LIVE NOW
LivePatriots Playbook
Thu., Sep. 14, 2017 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM EDT
Disclaimer
The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed on Patriots.com represent those of individual authors, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions or policies of the New England Patriots organization, front office staff, coaches and executives. Authors' views are formulated independently from any inside knowledge and/or conversations with Patriots officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.
Tom Brady made some news following the Patriots season-opening loss to the Chiefs when he suggested the team needs improvement in terms of attitude and competitiveness. On Wednesday he was asked about those comments, and the quarterback wasn’t ready to back away from them.
Sunday’s game in New Orleans will feature two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and the Boston Globe believes Brady and Drew Brees have defined an era. The Saints defense is definitely the team’s soft spot.
The Patriots acquired Brandin Cooks from New Orleans in the offseason and for a while it appeared as if Malcolm Butler was going to the Saints as well. Both players are looking forward to showing the Saints what they’re missing according to the Boston Herald. Like the Patriots, the Saints have a deep and diverse stable of running backs that are capable of stressing a defense. Dont’a Hightower and Danny Amendola were among those missing practice on Wednesday.
The Worcester Telegram has Dion Lewis explaining how he’s not letting the trade talk bother him. Mass.Live.com looks at the difficulty teams have trying to beat the Patriots twice in a row. CSNNE.com says the early injuries have given the team some immediate adversity. The Patriots added Ryan Lewis to the practice squad.
Related Tags
This website is the only official website of the New England Patriots and is © Copyright New England Patriots (the "Club"). Commercial reproduction, distribution or transmission of any part or parts of this website or any information contained therein by any means whatsoever without the prior written permission of the Club is not permitted. Read the full Terms of Service, Accessibility and Privacy Policy of this website. Please send us your feedback.
Post A Comment