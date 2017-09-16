You are here
- News
-
- All News
- All Lifestyle
- Writers
- International
-
- Video
-
- All Video
- All Audio
- Watch Games
-
- Photos
- Schedule
- Team
- Cheerleaders
- Tickets
- ProShop
- More +
-
- PATRIOTS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION
- FAN ZONE
- APPS
- PRESS ROOM
-
- Social
Coming Up
ReplayPatriots Replay
Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 12:30 AM to 11:59 PM EDT
LIVEAudio Only: Patriots Pre-Game
Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 10:39 AM to 12:45 PM EDT
LIVEVideo Simulcast: Patriots Pre-Game
Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 10:40 AM to 12:45 PM EDT
News
Transaction: Patriots Release OL Willie Beavers from the Practice Squad
LIVE NOW
ReplayPatriots Replay
Sat., Sep. 16, 2017 12:30 AM to 11:59 PM EDT
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have released OL Willie Beavers from the practice squad.
Beavers, 23, was signed by New England to the practice squad on September 5. The 6-foot-5, 322-pounder, was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft (121st overall) out of Western Michigan. Beavers played in two games last season for the Vikings. He was released by Minnesota on Sept. 2.
Related Tags
This website is the only official website of the New England Patriots and is © Copyright New England Patriots (the "Club"). Commercial reproduction, distribution or transmission of any part or parts of this website or any information contained therein by any means whatsoever without the prior written permission of the Club is not permitted. Read the full Terms of Service, Accessibility and Privacy Policy of this website. Please send us your feedback.
Post A Comment