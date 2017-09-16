FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have released OL Willie Beavers from the practice squad.

Beavers, 23, was signed by New England to the practice squad on September 5. The 6-foot-5, 322-pounder, was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft (121st overall) out of Western Michigan. Beavers played in two games last season for the Vikings. He was released by Minnesota on Sept. 2.