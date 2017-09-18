When the Patriots ran:

Edge: Saints

When the Patriots passed:

Edge: Patriots

When the Saints ran:

Edge: Patriots

When the Saints passed:

Edge: Patriots

Special Teams:

Edge: Saints

It appeared as if the Patriots plan was to have Stephen Gostkowski hang his kickoffs high and short in the dome in an attempt to pin the Saints close to their goal line. The problem was the coverage rarely made that a reality. Five times Gostkowski’s kicks were returned and four of those resulted in New Orleans starting beyond the 25. Alvin Kamara nearly broke one of those before settling for a 34-yard return to the 33. The punt coverage wasn’t much better, allowing Ted Ginn to take one back 16 yards to the 39 in the first half. Gostkowski also missed an extra point, continuing his inconsistent stretch. Patrick Chung handled the Saints three punts without incident, calling for a fair catch twice and catching the other as he as stepping out of bounds. It wasn’t great for New Orleans either as Wil Lutz missed a field goal. Overall there weren’t any significant plays on special teams but the Patriots also had a pair of penalties in the kicking game including for too many men on the field. Not the best day for Joe Judge’s guy.

