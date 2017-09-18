You are here
Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 2 win over the Saints presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below! Read
#5: Gillislee gets six
#4: Gronk doing Gronk things
#3: 12 men on the field!
#2: Wise causing havoc
#1: Burkhead snags the deep ball
Which photo from the Patriots Week 2 win over the Saints is your favorite?
More photos from Week 2:
