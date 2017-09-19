HOUSTON TEXANS (1-1) at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-1)

Sunday, September 24, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Gillette Stadium (65,878)

The New England Patriots will return to Gillette Stadium this week when they face the Houston Texans. The Patriots and Texans spent two days conducting joint practice sessions at the Texans summer training camp facility at The Greenbrier in West Virgina prior to facing each other in the Week 2 preseason game at NRG Stadium.

2017 marks the second season in a row that the Patriots and Texans will pay two times in a season. Last year, the Patriots faced Houston in a Thursday Night game at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 22 and won, 27-0. The two teams met at Gillette Stadium in a 2016 AFC Divisional Playoff Game with the Patriots advancing to the AFC Championship after a 34-16 victory. The Patriots and Texans will be playing in the regular season for the third straight season. The Patriots won 27-6 in 2015 and 27-0 in 2016.

SERIES HISTORY

The Patriots will face Houston for the second time in 2017 after conducting joint practices at the Texans's training camp facility in West Virgina followed by a Week 2 preseason meeting in Houston. The Texans won that game 27-23.

Last season, the Patriots and Texans played two times with New England taking a 27-0 victory on Sept. 22 and then a 34-16 win in the Divisional Playoffs. Both of those games were played at Gillette Stadium. QB Jacoby Brissett made his first NFL start in the 2016 regular season meeting.

Overall, the Patriots have met Houston nine times and hold an 8-1 advantage since Houston entered the NFL in 2002.

The Patriots are 5-0 overall against the Texans when playing at home.

New England's only loss against Houston was in the final game of the 2009 regular-season when Houston defeated the Patriots 34-27. The Patriots had already clinched the division prior to that game and Tom Brady was relieved for portions of that game by then backup QB Brian Hoyer.

Before the Texans joined the league, the Patriots and the Houston Oilers were foes dating back to the days of the American Football League, playing twice a year from 1960-69 and 33 times overall before the Oilers moved to Tennessee following the 1996 season.

BRADY VS. HOUSTON

Tom Brady is 5-1 against Houston in the regular season and 2-0 in the postseason.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Ian Eagle will handle play-by-play duties with Dan Fouts as the color analyst. Evan Washburn will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Mark Wolff and directed by Bob Fishman.

NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Westwood One Sports. John Sadak and Al Groh will call the game.

RADIO: 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 40 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

CLAYBORN TO BE HONORED AT HALFTIME

The New England Patriots will honor former cornerback Raymond Clayborn during a special ceremony during halftime of Sunday's game vs. the Houston Texans. Clayborn was voted by the fans as the 26th person to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Clayborn was a three-time Pro Bowl player (1983, 1985, 1986) during his 13-year Patriots career that extended from 1977 through 1989. He was drafted by the Patriots in the first round (16th overall) out of Texas in 1977 and quickly established himself as one of the game's best cornerbacks, as well as a superb kickoff returner.

He set a franchise record with 36 career interceptions, a record which Ty Law tied in 2004 and remains today, 28 years after Clayborn finished his Patriots career.