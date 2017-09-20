Week 2 of the NFL season is officially in the books, and Tom Brady proved he’s still one of the top QBs in the league. He torched the Saints defense, completing 30 of 39 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns. It was a vintage performance from arguably the greatest of all time, and the Patriots will now turn their attention to the Houston Texans.

The Texans present a much greater test on the defensive end, and the health of Rob Gronkowski could be a crucial factor in the Pats success in Week 3. Gronk left the game in Week 2 after dominating the New Orleans secondary; he totaled six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. He’s stated the injury is “nothing serious,” and he’s listed as day-to-day in early week reports.

As I mentioned, it’s a much tougher test for the Pats offense this week, but Tom Brady has proven he’s capable of producing massive fantasy totals against even the league’s best defenses. If he does break down the Houston D, Chris Hogan will likely be the beneficiary. Hogan had five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown against the Saints, and he’s been one of Brady’s most trusted targets.

Will all that said, let’s jump right in and preview Week 3! As always, you can reach me on the ol’ Twitter machine @SBuchanan24.

GAME NOTES

Highest Scoring Game

Oakland Raiders vs. Washington Redskins - 54 projected points

Lowest Scoring Game

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills - 40 projected points

The Broncos are slight favorites in this game which has a total of 40 projected points. Even though the Broncos are middle-of-the-road against WRs through two games, they’re still arguably the best defensive unit in the league. Also, the lack of options in the Buffalo passing game is worrisome. LeSean McCoy leads the team in targets, while rookie Zay Jones is the WR leader. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor has posted 30.26 total fantasy points through the first two weeks, but 31% of those points have come from his 93 rushing yards.

On the Denver side, Trevor Siemian has been lights out to start the 2017 season. He already has six passing touchdowns to only two interceptions. The Bills have been decent against the pass through the first two games, but keep in mind they’ve played the lowly Jets pass attack and struggling Carolina offense.

DVP MATCHUPS

Worst QB Matchups

Team OPP DVP RANK Philadelphia Eagles New York Giants 1st Buffalo Bills Denver Broncos 2nd New England Patriots Houston Texans 3rd

Best QB Matchups

Team opp dvp rank Indianapolis Colts Cleveland Browns 32nd Detroit Lions Atlanta Falcons 31st Atlanta Falcons Detroit Lions 30th

Worst RB Matchups

team OPP DVP RANK Houston Texans New England Patriots 1st Seattle Seahawks Tennessee Titans 3rd Tennessee Titans Seattle Seahawks 4th

Best RB Matchups

team OPP DVP RANK Indianapolis Colts Cleveland Browns 31st Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints 30th Denver Broncos Buffalo Bills 29th

Worst WR Matchups

Team OPP DVP RANK Buffalo Bills Denver Broncos 1st Chicago Bears Pittsburgh Steelers 2nd Green Bay Packers Cincinnati Bengals 3rd

Best WR Matchups

Team OPP DVP RANK Cincinnati Bengals Green Bay Packers 32nd Seattle Seahawks Tennessee Titans 31st New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles 30th

Worst TE Matchups

Team OPP DVP RANK New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles 2nd New England Patriots Houston Texans 3rd Houston Texans New England Patriots 4th

Best TE Matchups

Team OPP DVP RANK Indianapolis Colts Cleveland Browns 32nd New Orleans Saints Carolina Panters 30th Atlanta Falcons Detroit Lions 29th

LINEUP QUICK HITS

QB To Build Lineups Around...

Matthew Stafford ($6,200) - We have a lot to like about the Lions this week going up against the Falcons. First and foremost, the Lions are slight underdogs in a projected 48.5 point game with Detroit owning a 22.75 total. The Falcons have allowed a total of 556 passing yards and three touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks through two week’s, but this includes a week against Mike Glennon, who threw for 213 yards and a touchdown. Stafford, despite only throwing for 122 yards against the Giants, has thrown six touchdowns thus far and is completing 70% of his 62 passes. He’s a bargain at $6,200 this week. Read

WR To Pair Him With...

Golden Tate ($6,900) - Tate has been Stafford’s go-to guy thus far, playing out of the slot and receiving 16 targets to lead the team. While none of the Lions’ wide receivers have necessarily received more attention in the red zone than others, I’m intrigued by the matchups. Tate should see plenty of Brian Poole, who has allowed 14 catches on 17 targets for 118 yards. Marvin Jones ($4,200) is also in a favorable spot against CB Robert Alford, who’s allowed 12 catches on 19 targets for 135 yards and a touchdown. Read

The Top Running Back Will Be...

Jay Ajayi ($7,700) - Ajayi looked fantastic in his season debut against the Chargers last week, rushing for 122 yards on 28 attempts and catching both of his targets. It was an impressive day, scoring 17.6 fantasy points without the benefit of reaching the end zone. He’s in a favorable matchup in Week 3 against the Jets, who have allowed a total of 275 rushing yards on the year with an average of 4.7 YPC. Ajayi isn’t overly active through the air, averaging just 2.3 targets per game in 2016, but his volume is high enough that he can post big numbers on a weekly basis. Last season, Ajayi averaged 17.3 carries for 84.8 yards per game.

