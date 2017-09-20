You are here
- News
-
- All News
- All Lifestyle
- Writers
- International
-
- Video
-
- All Video
- All Audio
- Watch Games
-
- Photos
- Schedule
- Team
- Cheerleaders
- Tickets
- ProShop
- More +
-
- PATRIOTS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION
- FAN ZONE
- APPS
- PRESS ROOM
-
- Social
Coming Up
LIVEPFW in Progress
Wed., Sep. 20, 2017 11:55 AM to 2:00 PM EDT
LIVEPatriots Playbook
Wed., Sep. 20, 2017 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM EDT
LIVEThe Bob Socci Show
Wed., Sep. 20, 2017 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM EDT
News
Patriots Cheerleaders model squad uniforms from the 1960's through present day!
LIVE NOW
ReplayPatriots Replay
Wed., Sep. 20, 2017 12:00 AM to 11:55 AM EDT
As part of the Patriots Cheerleaders “55 Years of Cheer” reunion festivities, current squad members modeled some of the uniforms from the 1960’s to present day. The fashion show was held at the Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni Banquet where former cheerleaders were able to see some of the uniforms they wore when on the team. View the gallery to see how our uniforms have changed over the years! Read
Related Tags
This website is the only official website of the New England Patriots and is © Copyright New England Patriots (the "Club"). Commercial reproduction, distribution or transmission of any part or parts of this website or any information contained therein by any means whatsoever without the prior written permission of the Club is not permitted. Read the full Terms of Service, Accessibility and Privacy Policy of this website. Please send us your feedback.
Post A Comment